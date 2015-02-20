Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Release 'Sea Songs'

Americana Music Association Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year winner Jason Isbell, and his acclaimed singer/songwriter wife Amanda Shires, have released the two-song Sea Songs set on February 10.

Sea Songs features stunning covers of Warren Zevon’s “Mutineer” and Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers”. Sea Songs is only available digitally.

Following a string of sold out shows including the Lincoln Theatre in DC and New York’s Beacon Theatre, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have announced new May tour dates. See full list below or visit http://www.jasonisbell.com/shows/.

See a live "Mutineer" by Warren Zevon:

Isbell has been on tour in support of his highly celebrated album Southeastern. Southeastern was one of the most acclaimed albums of 2013.

Venue sizes have increased steadily as audiences continue to connect with Isbell’s honest and poignant songwriting. 2014’s biggest tour highlight featured an unprecedented three sold out nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. A Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit live performance will cut straight to the heart one moment, have you laughing out loud the next, and then blow the roof off the following.

Isbell is getting ready to go back into the studio with producer Dave Cobb to record the follow up to Southeastern. Look for a new album later this year.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

2015 Tour Dates

April 16 - Chattanooga, TN - Track 29

April 17 - Charlotte, NC - U.S. National Whitewater Center

April 18 - Columbia, SC -The Music Farm Columbia

May 13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre+

May 15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live+

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Boots

May 17 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater+

May 19 – Long Island, NY – The Space at Westbury+

May 20 - Port Chester, NY - The Capital Theatre+

May 22 - Albany, NY - The Egg+

May 23 - Cumberland, MD - Del Fest

May 24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

May 26 - Rochester, NY - Water Street+

May 27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues+

May 28 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Arts+

+Craig Finn supports