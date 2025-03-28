“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party

Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell are one of the electric guitar's most impressive power couples. So it's little surprise that they announced their first child with a Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party.

Bryant, leader of Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, and Lovell, one half of roots-rockers Larkin Poe, released footage of the event on social media.

The couple received a new Fender Stratocaster for the event, with the color of the guitar coded for the gender of their new baby.

Video shows a jubilant Tyler holding aloft a Miami Blue Stratocaster, cheering, "It's a boy!" and briefly performing a blues lick on the guitar.

Tyler Bryant holds the Strat aloft while Rebecca Lovell applauds (Image credit: Tyler Bryant/Larkin Poe/Instagram)

An equally joyous Lovell appears to mouth "It's a boy!" to her husband before the two embrace, Strat still in hand.

"We got us a baby boy coming late summer – we can’t wait to meet him 💙💙⚡️⚡️" wrote the couple on Instagram.

The comments were filled with excitement from their guitar-playing friends.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Boy club!!!!" wrote Jared James Nichols.

"Aww congrats !!! Much love to you both 🎶🎶" added Orianthi.

Billy Strings chimed in with "Yeeesssss!!! ❤️❤️❤️"



Mike Campbell, Lindsay Ell, Andy Wood, Chris Buck, and Sophie Burrell were among the other high-profile pickers offering their congratulations.

Bryant was presumably most pleased because he already has plenty of pink Stratocasters.

Last year he revealed the details of how his most treasured pink Strat was lost and returned to him, and of the replica he played in the meantime.

Rebecca Lovell, meanwhile, recently discussed the time she borrowed Elvis Costello's Jazzmaster.