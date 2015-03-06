The John Butler Trio Reminds You to Spring Forward!

John Butler Trio reminds you to "spring forward" this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Their single “Spring to Come” is the perfect song to help usher in Spring, commencing March 20 (and much needed relief for most of our country).

John Butler Trio won the ARIA—Australia's Grammy—for Best Roots & Blues Album of the Year for Flesh & Blood. Their album was named one of the Top 10 releases of the year by Acoustic Nation. JBT kick off their tour in Australia this weekend and will return to the U.S. later this year.

"Spring To Come" shares the message that hope is ahead and pulls us forward: "out of the darkness, only light can come." Conan O'Brien's Team Coco premiered John Butler Trio's beautiful music video with over 1 million impressions. That's in addition to the 156,000+ YouTube views for the music video.

Click to watch!

This past year, JBT played the Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Voodoo, and Wakarusa festivals. The band also headlined their own shows that sold out Red Rocks and Central Park in the US, venues as large as 4,500-seaters in Europe, and even larger ones in their home country of Australia.

Find out more at johnbutlertrio.com