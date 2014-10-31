John Butler Trio's Ghoulish Video for "Only One"

The John Butler Trio returns to begin the third leg of its 2014 U.S. tour.
The 18-city tour will include stops in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville and Baltimore among others.
The November 14th performance at the Tabernacle in Atlanta will be live streamed on Yahoo Live as part of its “Live Nation Presents” series.
The John Butler Trio continues to support the critically acclaimed Flesh & Blood, its first studio album in four years, released February 4, 2014.
Throughout the past few months, the band has displayed its brilliant musicianship with incredible shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater (sold out), New York’s Central Park Summerstage, Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, Boston, Philadelphia (to name a few) and capacity crowds at this year’s Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands Festival and Wakarusa.
Later this month, The John Butler Trio will premiere the video for the song “Spring To Come.” Further details TBA. In the meantime, check out the ghoulish video for the first single “Only One” – perfect for Halloween!
- John Butler Trio U.S. Fall Tour
- 2014-10-30 Houston, TX – House of Blues
- 2014-10-31 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre
- 2014-11-01 Dallas, TX – Chive Fest
- 2014-11-02 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
- 2014-11-04 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
- 2014-11-06 Orlando, FL – Plaza LIVE
- 2014-11-07 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
- 2014-11-08 Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
- 2014-11-09 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
- 2014-11-10 Birmingham, AL - Iron City
- 2014-11-13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- 2014-11-14 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- 2014-11-15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
- 2014-11-16 Richmond, VA – The National
- 2014-11-18 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
- 2014-11-20 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
- 2014-11-21 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- 2014-11-22 Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre
More at johnbutlertrio.com