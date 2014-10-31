John Butler Trio's Ghoulish Video for "Only One"

The John Butler Trio returns to begin the third leg of its 2014 U.S. tour.

The 18-city tour will include stops in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville and Baltimore among others.

The November 14th performance at the Tabernacle in Atlanta will be live streamed on Yahoo Live as part of its “Live Nation Presents” series.

The John Butler Trio continues to support the critically acclaimed Flesh & Blood, its first studio album in four years, released February 4, 2014.

Throughout the past few months, the band has displayed its brilliant musicianship with incredible shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater (sold out), New York’s Central Park Summerstage, Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, Boston, Philadelphia (to name a few) and capacity crowds at this year’s Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands Festival and Wakarusa.

Later this month, The John Butler Trio will premiere the video for the song “Spring To Come.” Further details TBA. In the meantime, check out the ghoulish video for the first single “Only One” – perfect for Halloween!

John Butler Trio U.S. Fall Tour

2014-10-30 Houston, TX – House of Blues

2014-10-31 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre

2014-11-01 Dallas, TX – Chive Fest

2014-11-02 New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

2014-11-04 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

2014-11-06 Orlando, FL – Plaza LIVE

2014-11-07 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

2014-11-08 Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

2014-11-09 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

2014-11-10 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

2014-11-13 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2014-11-14 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

2014-11-15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

2014-11-16 Richmond, VA – The National

2014-11-18 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

2014-11-20 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

2014-11-21 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

2014-11-22 Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre

