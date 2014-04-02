John Fogerty and Jackson Browne Team Up for Two Summer Concerts

This August, songwriting legends John Fogerty and Jackson Browne will co-headline two east coast concerts.

The shows will take place on August 4 at PNC in Holmdel, New Jersey and Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on August 5.

Fogerty and Browne will each perform full sets with their respective bands.

The two recently joined up for last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions where they helped celebrate the music of Randy Newman.

Below, watch Fogerty and Browne – along with Tom Petty and Randy Newman – deliver a lively version of Newman’s “I Love LA”:

Jackson Browne was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Beyond his music, he is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He's a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE), Nukefree.org, and the Success Through the Arts Foundation, which provides education opportunities for students in South Los Angeles.

John Fogerty, or the “Father of the Flannel Shirt,” was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. He is also a BMI Icon Award Winner. Fogerty and his recording “Centerfield” were honored during the 2010 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies - the first time the National Baseball Hall of Fame has immortalized a musician or song as part of the annual ceremonies.

Tickets go on sale April 5th at 10:00am (local times) through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Jones Beach will be available here and PNC here.

Keep up with the two at johnfogerty.com and jacksonbrowne.com.