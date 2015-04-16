Klone Release a Distinctly Different Acoustic “Summertime” — Exclusive Song Premiere

I know what you’re thinking.

You’ve heard this song a million times.

But I can guarantee you’ve not heard this dark and intense version from French metal band, Klone.

Easing in with guitar and sax, the song is slightly bent and a bit disturbing. This is not your mother’s “Summertime,” that’s for sure!

Klone’s new album, Here Comes The Sun, releases in the US on April 27. They remind me of Katatonia and Opeth with a bit of Isis put in there. Very emotional, through-provoking stuff.

Listen all the way through, the ending is awesome.

Guillaume Bernard, Klone guitarist and lead co-writer shares, “I have great memories of this song, all the way back to when I first performed it at school when I was 10 years old. Since then, this melody has looped in my head and I really wanted to release it with my own feeling and artistic rendering. This song is emotionally strong and timeless. I’m a big fan of the Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong cover, and also Janis Joplin’s. We attempted to perform the song with these two versions in mind, but with our own Klone twist!”

More info at http://klonosphere.com