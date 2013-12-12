Lake Street Dive Announce Winter Tour Dates

Lake Street Dive are excited to announce their upcoming winter tour, beginning on February 06 at The Mug at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, one night before their performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.. The tour runs down the East Coast before heading west, where the band will play a show at Los Angeles' famous Troubadour Theater on March 15. The tour is capped off by a return to New York with two nights at Bowery Ballroom on March 31 and April 01. The band is also playing a handful of dates to close out 2013. For the full itinerary, see below.

Lake Street Dive are touring in support of their upcoming new album Bad Self Portraits, which is slated for release on February 18, 2014, on Signature Sounds Recordings. Watch the album trailer, featuring the song "Rental Love" here.

Lake Street Dive will also be performing as special musical guests on both The Colbert Report on Feb 5 and The Late Show with David Letterman on February 21.

Lake Street Dive On Tour

Dec 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair [SOLD OUT]

Dec 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House [SOLD OUT]

Dec 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Dec 31 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

Feb 06 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Mug (Vassar College)

Feb 07 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

Feb 08 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

Feb 12 - Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

Feb 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Feb 15 - Oriental, NC @ Old Theater

Feb 16 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage Radio

Feb 21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Feb 22 - Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon Club

Feb 23 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Feb 25 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Feb 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Feb 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mar 01 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

Mar 03 - Louisville, KY @ The New Vintage

Mar 04 - Cincinnati, OH @ The 20th Century Theater

Mar 05 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Mar 07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mar 08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mar 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Mar 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Mar 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Mar 21 - Paonia, CO @ Paradise Theatre

Mar 22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mar 23 - Boulder, CO @ eTown

Mar 25 - Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

Mar 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Mar 28 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Mar 29 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's Funhouse

Mar 31 - New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Apr 01 - New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Apr 12 - Driftwood, TX @ Old Settlers Music Festival

Find out more at http://www.lakestreetdive.com