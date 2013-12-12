Lake Street Dive Announce Winter Tour Dates

Lake Street Dive are excited to announce their upcoming winter tour, beginning on February 06 at The Mug at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, one night before their performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.. The tour runs down the East Coast before heading west, where the band will play a show at Los Angeles' famous Troubadour Theater on March 15. The tour is capped off by a return to New York with two nights at Bowery Ballroom on March 31 and April 01. The band is also playing a handful of dates to close out 2013. For the full itinerary, see below.
Lake Street Dive are touring in support of their upcoming new album Bad Self Portraits, which is slated for release on February 18, 2014, on Signature Sounds Recordings. Watch the album trailer, featuring the song "Rental Love" here.
Lake Street Dive will also be performing as special musical guests on both The Colbert Report on Feb 5 and The Late Show with David Letterman on February 21.
- Lake Street Dive On Tour
- Dec 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair [SOLD OUT]
- Dec 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House [SOLD OUT]
- Dec 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
- Dec 31 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
- Feb 06 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Mug (Vassar College)
- Feb 07 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
- Feb 08 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
- Feb 12 - Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
- Feb 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
- Feb 15 - Oriental, NC @ Old Theater
- Feb 16 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage Radio
- Feb 21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
- Feb 22 - Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon Club
- Feb 23 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
- Feb 25 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
- Feb 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
- Feb 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
- Mar 01 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
- Mar 03 - Louisville, KY @ The New Vintage
- Mar 04 - Cincinnati, OH @ The 20th Century Theater
- Mar 05 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's
- Mar 07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
- Mar 08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Mar 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
- Mar 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
- Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
- Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
- Mar 16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
- Mar 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
- Mar 21 - Paonia, CO @ Paradise Theatre
- Mar 22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
- Mar 23 - Boulder, CO @ eTown
- Mar 25 - Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
- Mar 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
- Mar 28 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
- Mar 29 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's Funhouse
- Mar 31 - New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
- Apr 01 - New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
- Apr 12 - Driftwood, TX @ Old Settlers Music Festival
Find out more at http://www.lakestreetdive.com