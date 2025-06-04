“We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return”: Nancy Wilson says two “irreplaceable” instruments have been stolen ahead of Heart’s tour

Heart have revealed that two “irreplaceable” instruments have been stolen from them, just as they were due to embark on their June tour.

The band had set up at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on May 30, the day before the first show on their latest US jaunt but were “devastated” to discover that two instruments had been taken from under their noses.

A one-of-a-kind baritone Telecaster, featuring an intricately painted headstock custom-made for Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that has been with the band for 25 years were both stolen.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” says Nancy Wilson.

“The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul [Moak]’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return—no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

(Image credit: Heart - Nany Wilson and Paul Moak)

Such is the personal value of the distinctive instruments that a reward is being offered to anyone with relevant information.



Individuals with information can contact tour manager Tony Moon via email at tonymoon@me.com.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are on the road with fellow hall of famers Cheap Trick, and Squeeze, celebrating 40 years since the release of their wildly successful self-titled album.

Wilson recently reflected on the making of 1985’s Heart, telling Guitar World, that while her beloved acoustic guitar had been the cornerstone of the band’s sound, she felt “pressured” by producer Ron Nevison to ditch the acoustics if they wanted to resonate with the contemporary audience.

(Image credit: Heart - Nany Wilson and Paul Moak)

“[Heart] revitalized the band,” she explained in the same piece. “It took us up to a whole other level of global success, so there's nothing I regret about what we did or where we compromised.”

The latest dates come after they were forced to cancel a 2024 tour, as Ann Wilson revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment. The singer promised they’d be back in 2025, and she has been true to her word. It makes the theft of the two instruments even more heartbreaking.

Guitar World hopes they return to the band – as Nuno Bettencourt found following the onstage theft of his prized Washburn, sometimes these stories can have a happy ending.