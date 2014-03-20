Lee DeWyze Premieres "Fight" Music Video

Lee DeWyze premiered his new music video for the song “Fight” today.

“Fight” is a heart-warming story that was conceived and directed by DeWyze.

He explains, "When making this video, I wanted something people haven't seen before. I wanted it to be whimsical, heart-warming, funny, and visually exciting."

DeWyze continues, "The song in itself is an anthem for fighting for whatever it is you believe in, and a song everyone can relate to. I hope everyone gets lost in the music, the lyrics, and the magic of the video. Enjoy!!"

“Fight” is the new single from DeWyze’s latest album Frames and keeps holding strong on the Hot AC Chart. Frames has been garnering accolades since its release, particularly highlighting DeWyze’s versatility as a songwriter.

Check out the video below:

In addition to the new music video, DeWyze is also making news for having his original composition, “Blackbird Song,” make its premiere on the hit AMC show The Walking Dead last week. The song was heard in the opening and closing segments of the March 9th episode titled "Alone." The song will be featured on The Walking Dead Soundtrack Vol. 2 EP which will be released on March 25th.

Lee is currently on tour with full list of dates below:

3-18 Annapolis, MD – Rams Head on Stage

3-19 New York, NY – Iridium

3-20 New York, NY – Iridium

3-22 Providence, RI – The Met

3-23 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

3-24 Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

4-03 Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn Theatre

4-04 Joliet, IL – Hollywood Casino

Find out more at leedewyzeofficial.com.