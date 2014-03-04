Lesson: How to Play John Lennon's "Jealous Guy"

Here’s a cool, easy lesson brought to you by Alfred Music.

It’s a tutorial of how to play John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”

This song was originally demoed for the Beatles’ White Album. It didn’t make the cut! After some revisions, it was released on Lennon’s Imagine album.

“Jealous Guy” is one of the most commonly covered Lennon songs, with at least 92 recorded cover versions, the most notable being Roxy Music's version, which reached number one in several countries three months after John Lennon's death.

The lesson gives you a bit of background and then breaks down what you need to know to strum the verse and chorus, with plenty of explanation of any fingering variations and anomalies.

So sit down, grab your six string and some herbal tea and let’s get started!

