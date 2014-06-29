Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 12 –Building A Basic Pattern

In this lesson, I use some of the ideas discussed in previous videos to create a basic strumming pattern.

First, accent the downstroke on beat 1.

If we play that a bit harder and then back off the rest of the hits, we can create a dynamic feel.

Make sure your non-accented strums are fairly quiet.

Just by easing up on the intensity, we can make that first hit even more impactful.

Finally, add two sixteenth notes at the end of the measure. Alternating down and up at the end gives variation to the strumming and also aids in transitioning between chords.

Watch the lesson here:

