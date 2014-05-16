Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 9 - Basic Dynamics

In this episode, I focus on basic dynamics (or volume) of strumming.

This is something most musicians can pick up naturally.

However, by honing in on this one skill, you can dramatically improve your playing.

Dynamics are so important, and should be practiced just like any other technique.

Feel free to use any combination of chords you want, but it’s important to note the two measures worth of rhythm per change.

This gives you time to crescendo and focus on the full range of various volumes.

Check out the lesson below!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com