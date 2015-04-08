Lifehouse 'Out of the Wasteland' Due Out May 26 — PreView Now

Multi-platinum alt-rock band Lifehouse’s much-anticipated NEW studio album, Out of the Wasteland (May 26, 2015) is now available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

iTunes will also feature two exclusive bonus tracks and fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of “Hurricane,” “Flight” and “Wish.”.

Out of the Wasteland will also be available at all retail in the US, with an exclusive deluxe version available at Target and Target.com that will include four bonus tracks.

The band is also offering an exclusive limited edition album package on their website and anyone who pre-orders by April 21st will be included in the “Thank You” credits in the limited edition album booklet.

Lifehouse premiered the delicately lovelyta new track “Wish” off their upcoming album today on PopCrush. Check it out here:

Out of the Wasteland captures the sound of a band going through a rebirth and finding the freedom that comes after a period of transition and regeneration. Whether it is the tender track “Central Park,” “Wish” or songs like “Yesterday’s Son” and “Hurt This Way” that feel to be a continuation from their last album, Out of the Wasteland reflects the range that Lifehouse is capable of today.

Also on several songs, including the harmony-heavy track “Hourglass,” Wade got to fulfill a musical fantasy and work with legendary moviescore composer James Newton Howard to create more expansive string arrangements.

Out of the Wasteland is the work of a group that has some history. Los Angeles-based Lifehouse broke through in a big way when “Hanging by a Moment,” from their debut album No Name Face, spent 20 weeks in the Top Ten and won a Billboard Music Award for “Hot 100 Single of the Year.”

Since then, the band has released five more albums, sold over 15 million records worldwide and spun off such hit singles as “You and Me,” “First Time,” and “Whatever it Takes.” Lifehouse is one of the most played artists in the history of Hot AC with 1.5 million spins and over 1.4 Billion Pandora Plays to date.