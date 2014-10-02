'Linda Perry Project' Winner Hemming Releases Video for "Hard on Myself"

Philadelphia’s Candice Martello, who writes and records as Hemming has released her very first video for her song “Hard on MySelf."

The song is currently available on the Linda Perry Project Season One EP on iTunes.

Hemming, is the newest protégé’ of superstar songwriter and producer Linda Perry and the winner of Perry's VH1 Show, Make or Break : The Linda Perry Project, a show developed by Perry as an antithesis to music competition shows.

Candice Martello (Hemming), initially joined the show mid-season as one half of Philadelphia based punk band Omar with drummer Nick Fanelli, but caught Perry's attention for her solo work. Candice remained on the show developing her solo work which lead to a recording contract with Perry’s Custard Records.

“This is one of my most proudest moments. When making any record a producer has a list of things you hope a artist brings to the studio, “ says Perry. “Songs that are strong even without the bells and whistles. They are just good all on their own. Raw honest emotion, the kind of emotion that this industry was once built on. A voice you can believe. Creativity, talent and musicianship, and A Star. When they walk into the room they are a star. When they sing each line you feel it believe it want to embrace it curl up next to it and hold on each breath til the end of time, because they are a Star you want to follow.Hemming is all of it! I know she will prove to be much more.”

Hemming will be releasing her first full length album on Custard Records in the Spring of 2015 and is currently on tour with Rachel Yamagata. “This album has been years in the making for me.” says Martello, “Linda knew how much these songs meant to me and really brought them to life. I'm very proud of what we have created together and can't wait for the world to hear it.”

Tour Dates w/ Rachel Yamagata

10.02 | Northhampton, MA | Iron Horse Music Hall

10.03 | Boston- Allston, MA | Brighton Music Hall

10.04 | Montreal, Quebec | II Motore

10.06 | Toronto, ON | Adelaide Hall

10.07 | Ann Arbor, MI | The Ark

10.10 | Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall

10.11 | Madison, WI | High Noon Saloon

10.13 | Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theatre

10.15 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theatre

10.17 | Denver, CO | Bluebird Theatre

10.18 | Salt Lake City, UT | The State Room

10.20 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

10.21 | Vancouver, BC | Biltmore Cabaret

10.24 | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge

10.25 | San Francisco, CA | The Independent

10.27 | West Hollywood, CA | Troubadour

10.29 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

11.01 | Dallas, TX | Sons of Hermann Hall

11.02 | Austin, TX | The Parish

11.03 | Houston, TX | Fitzgerald’s Upstairs

11.05 | Nashville, TN | 3rd & Lindsley

11.07 | Charlotte, NC | Visulite Theatre

11.08 | Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle Back Room

11.10 | Annapolis, MD | Rams Head On Stage

More at www.hemmingmusic.com