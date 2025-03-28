"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

Young takes care of business with a pounding solo on 60 Years Ago, while the band announces a Canada/US tour

Bachman-Tuner Overdrive 2025
(Image credit: Shimon Karmel)

Bachman-Turner Overdrive return to action today with 60 Years Ago, their first new song release since the 1996 compilation Trial By Fire: Greatest & Latest.

The You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet rockers have dropped the single ahead of a tour of Canada & the USA that kicks off April 1.

The Canadian band are joined by Neil Young, who adds a characteristically raucous guitar solo that Randy Bachman describes as "incredible."

Original members Randy Bachman and Fred Turner are joined by Bachman's son, guitarist Tal Bachman, and daughter-in-law, drummer KoKo Bachman. The lineup is completed by Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar.

"We sound better than ever. We’re playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. We can’t wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is BACK!!” says Randy.

Bachman wrote the song in honor of the Manitoba scene that birthed the band.

“This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding," states Randy. "It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents.

"Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

60 Years Ago - YouTube 60 Years Ago - YouTube
Watch On

Neil Young's guitar solo kicks in at 1:52, with a driving sequence of double stops. In fact, Young barely hits a single note by itself throughout the lead break, with most of the notes played against the ringing open first string.

Young opens with a pummelling 8th note rhythm, and finishes with funky, syncopated triplets.

The band's Canadian dates will see them supported by fellow Canuck rockers Headpins and April Wine. US dates will feature The Marshall Tucker Band, and support from Jefferson Starship.

Neil Young traded solos with John Mayer in a jam with Stephen Stills last year, while Mike Campbell collaborator Jason Sinay revealed what it's like to spot Young in the audience.

Bachman, meanwhile, has recently reflected on getting back his long-estranged '57 Gretsch.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music releases
Captain Beefheart performs onstage with The Magic Band at The Concertgebouw, Amsterdam on April 8, 1972

“He would beat the crap out of the guitar. The result can best be described as Jackson Pollock trying to play like John Lee Hooker”: Aggressively bizarre, Captain Beefheart's Trout Mask Replica remains one of the craziest guitar-driven albums ever made
Photo of Eddie VAN HALEN and Steve LUKATHER and Eddie VAN HALEN; L-R. Steve Lukather, Eddie Van Halen

“There is no-one who can do this process with me as well as he can”: Alex Van Halen says a new Van Halen album is in the works – and he’s recruited Steve Lukather to help him complete it
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.

One of the UK’s biggest music retailers takes website offline and shuts store for “maintenance”, fueling closure speculation
See more latest
Most Popular
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.
One of the UK’s biggest music retailers takes website offline and shuts store for “maintenance”, fueling closure speculation
Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell hold up a blue Stratocaster guitar
“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party
The 2025 lineup of Jackson American Series Soloist guitars
“Designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”: Jackson updates the American Series Soloist with fresh finishes and an all-time classic pickup combo
Harley Benton ST-Jamster in scarlett candy apple
“Just add headphones”: Harley Benton’s latest Strat-style budget guitar comes with built-in effects – and costs just $140
Ace Frehley and John 5
“No one does it better than him. That’s what inspired me to do what I’m doing today”: John 5 likes to push his playing to the limit – but says Ace Frehley does one thing better than any shredder on the planet
Left-Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Right-Charles Peterson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
“Guitar hurts so bad – I have so much respect for guitar players”: Lizzo sets the record straight on why she's starring in the upcoming Sister Rosetta Tharpe biopic – and her guitar journey so far
Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025
“Revitalizes the best elements from the past and combines them with exciting new features”: Gretsch sends its Streamliner series “into the modern era” with a limited-edition launch
Actor/musician Corey Feldman performs onstage at The Canyon on September 17, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California
“I did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension to my tribute to Pink Floyd, without stealing from them in any way”: Corey Feldman personally sought David Gilmour and Roger Waters' blessings for his Floyd-esque album
From left to right: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs in concert at ACL Live on April 30, 2022 in Austin, Texas; Samantha Fish performs at O2 Academy Bournemouth on October 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England; Zakk Wylde of Black Lebel Society performs on stage at Alcatraz on March 16, 2018 in Milan, Italy; Ally Venable performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California
“Young talent is just as capable of doing justice to Hendrix’s legacy”: The next generation of guitar stars join legends of the game to honor Jimi Hendrix at the 2025 Experience Hendrix tour
Jack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central&quot; on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan AND Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“I turned up at one of his shows with Greeny and said, ‘Bro, check it out...’” Kirk Hammett on the time Jack White played the original Greeny onstage