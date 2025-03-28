"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo

Bachman-Turner Overdrive return to action today with 60 Years Ago, their first new song release since the 1996 compilation Trial By Fire: Greatest & Latest.

The You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet rockers have dropped the single ahead of a tour of Canada & the USA that kicks off April 1.

The Canadian band are joined by Neil Young, who adds a characteristically raucous guitar solo that Randy Bachman describes as "incredible."

Original members Randy Bachman and Fred Turner are joined by Bachman's son, guitarist Tal Bachman, and daughter-in-law, drummer KoKo Bachman. The lineup is completed by Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar.

"We sound better than ever. We’re playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. We can’t wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is BACK!!” says Randy.

Bachman wrote the song in honor of the Manitoba scene that birthed the band.

“This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding," states Randy. "It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

60 Years Ago - YouTube Watch On

Neil Young's guitar solo kicks in at 1:52, with a driving sequence of double stops. In fact, Young barely hits a single note by itself throughout the lead break, with most of the notes played against the ringing open first string.

Young opens with a pummelling 8th note rhythm, and finishes with funky, syncopated triplets.

The band's Canadian dates will see them supported by fellow Canuck rockers Headpins and April Wine. US dates will feature The Marshall Tucker Band, and support from Jefferson Starship.

Neil Young traded solos with John Mayer in a jam with Stephen Stills last year, while Mike Campbell collaborator Jason Sinay revealed what it's like to spot Young in the audience.

Bachman, meanwhile, has recently reflected on getting back his long-estranged '57 Gretsch.