LP Releasing New Track "Night Like This" on April 1

Singer/songwriter/performer LP will release a new track, entitled "Night Like This," digitally on April 1st.

This track is the first single from her upcoming Warner Bros. Records debut album.

"Night Like This" was co-written by LP and Nate Campany, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and WBR chairman Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dave Matthews Band) and co-produced with Mike Del Rio.

"It's funny because the song almost didn't make the album," says LP, who made her living writing songs for other artists like Rihanna and Christina Aguilera, before focusing on her solo career.

"It was promised to a couple of major artists before I decided to keep it for myself."

"Night Like This" is LP's first official release since last year's Live at EastWest Studios EP, which featured the memorable track "Into The Wild" (which was also heard in the CitiBank TV commercial).

Take a listen to "Night Like This" below:

In other LP news, the Los Angeles-based artist will perform "Slip Sliding Away" at the Paul Simon Tribute show "The Music of Paul Simon at Carnegie Hall" in New York City on March 31st. The show features 20 artists performing 20 Paul Simon classics to benefit youth-centered music education programs in New York City. Visit www.carnegiepaulsimon.com for more information.

Additional LP information coming your way soon. Until then, check www.iamlp.com for details.