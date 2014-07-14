Lucinda Williams to Release Double Album 'Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone' on Sept 30

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams has announced the September 30 release of her first-ever double studio album, Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone.

The new album will be released on Williams’ new independent label Highway 20 Records, via Thirty Tigers.

Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone is one of Williams’ most ambitious and adventurous projects to date. That is saying a lot, considering that her four decade, celebrated career was built on taking chances and never compromising her art.

Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone features 20 new songs, with 18 written solely by Williams. The album’s opening track, “Compassion”, was originally a poem by her father, the poet Miller Williams, in which she wrote the music and additional lyrics. This is a personal milestone for Williams as it marks the first time she has composed music for one of her father’s poems, and it is from that song that the album title was taken.

The only true cover is the JJ Cale penned “Magnolia”, which receives a gorgeous and haunting treatment by Williams that fittingly closes the album and leaves the listener breathless.

Williams challenges herself vocally throughout the album, exploring new dynamics with her instrument and even incorporating improvisational elements to some of her songs. As expected from Williams, there are poignant intimate moments that cut to the core. However, the breadth of the music on Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone is unlike any album Williams has recorded.

There are extended performances by an incredible list of guests that include guitarists Bill Frisell and Tony Joe White, Faces keyboardist Ian McLagan, Elvis Costello’s famed rhythm section of Pete Thomas (drums) and Davey Faragaher (bass) and Wallflowers guitarist Stuart Mathis. Jakob Dylan adds harmony vocals on the beautiful “It’s Gonna Rain”, while Williams’ longtime rhythm section of Butch Norton (drums) and David Sutton (bass) make significant contributions. Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone was produced by Williams, Tom Overby and Greg Leisz.

At 61, Lucinda Williams is in the middle of the most prolific point of her career, with no signs of slowing down. After 10 acclaimed studio albums, she is still evolving and pushing forward creatively. She refuses to rest on her laurels. Then again, the best artists never do.

