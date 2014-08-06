Luke Winslow-King to Release New Album ‘Everlasting Arms’

Luke Winslow-King is releasing a new album Everlasting Arms on September 30 via Bloodshot Records.

The pre-order sale link is available here.

Winslow-King is a guitarist/singer/songwriter from New Orleans, LA by way of Cadillac, MI.

Following his critically acclaimed Bloodshot Records debut The Coming Tide in 2013, LWK (for brevity’s sake) has been as hardworking a musician as they come.

Subsequent tours in the United States and overseas with his singing partner (and now wife) Esther Rose and a mutating band (including the core of upright bassist Cassidy Holden, drummer Benji Bohannon, and trumpeter/keyboardist Ben Polcer) landed the group in front of larger audiences while sharing the stage with the likes of Jack White, Pokey Lafarge, Taj Mahal, Chris Thile, and Rebirth Brass Band.

Winslow-King’s second release for Bloodshot in as many years, Everlasting Arms finds inspiration in the developmental experiences of life and has LWK & Co. building upon previous creative efforts with a wider scope, exploring a sonically and stylistically panoramic songwriting vision, carrying on in balancing tradition with modernity.

Listen to the album’s lead single, “Everlasting Arms," here.

Below, watch a 2011 performance of LWK performing “The Comin’ Tide”:

For upcoming tour dates and more, visit http://lukewinslowking.net/.