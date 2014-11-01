2015 Easy Livin’ Burton Snowboard Now Available!

During his winning run at the 2014 X-Games in January, Olympian/Burton Rider and Martin Ambassador Danny Davis debuted his new 2015 Burton Easy Livin’ snowboard with distinctive Martin Guitar-inspired graphics.

The focal point of the snowboard’s base graphic is a beautiful Martin fretboard with the iconic headstock and body.

Danny chose custom inlays for the board’s graphics that symbolize things that are important to him, like fishing, camping, his dogs, peace, and of course Burton!

When speaking about the Martin and Burton Snowboards partnership, Danny said, “To partner with Martin is a dream come true. Music and snowboarding are two of my biggest passions. To be able to collaborate with an iconic brand such as Martin and my long time sponsor Burton is amazing.”

The 2015 Easy Livin’ Burton Snowboard is now available at Burton retail locations and online. You learn more about the board here.