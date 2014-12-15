Find Your Perfect Set of Martin Strings

Let us help you find your perfect set of strings with the Martin String Selector.

The informative, interactive tool allows you to choose your desired level of warmth or brightness, tension, and style.

Based on your desired levels, the Martin String Selector will suggest which strings will fit you best.

You can also find your perfect set of strings based on what your musical idols like Eric Clapton or Tony Rice play.

Don’t waste any more time guessing what strings are best for you, discover them with the Martin String Selector.

Try it out here.