I've just unearthed the sweetest Black Friday deal on my favorite guitar string brand – and it's one that will cost you just $4 per string set

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get quality acoustic and electric guitar strings – and this D’Addario deal proves it

Guitar strings are an essential part of every guitarist and bassist's toolkit – and frankly, we can't get enough of them.

A fresh set of strings – or changing up the gauge – can dramatically improve your tone. Similarly, if you have any knowledge of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, finding the right set is like finding the right wand. It immediately helps you ease into your playing and focus on what you do best – without any extra faff.

Moreover, if you’re a touring guitarist or an in-demand session player, having a range of backup strings ensures you’re not left scrambling if a string breaks five minutes before you’re supposed to go onstage.

Personally, I’ve used them for the large majority of my playing career, and, while I’ve experimented with other brands, I always find myself coming back to them. They’re the definition of quality, and, more importantly, they’re incredibly durable – critical when you’re on tour or in the studio, playing day in and day out.

D'Addario EXL110-12P Nickel Wound Light Electric Guitar Strings 12-Pack
Save $40
D'Addario EXL110-12P Nickel Wound Light Electric Guitar Strings 12-Pack: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Guitar Center

If you’re the type who goes through strings quickly, this 12-pack of D’Addario EXL110s is the kind of deal that makes a real difference. They’re bright, durable, and famously dependable across all genres – from rock to blues to metal. Since individual sets typically cost about $9, stocking up in bulk gives you excellent value without any gimmicks. Just a solid workhorse string pack ready for months of playing!

D'Addario EJ16-12P Phosphor Bronze Light Acoustic Guitar Strings 12-Pack
Save 56%
D'Addario EJ16-12P Phosphor Bronze Light Acoustic Guitar Strings 12-Pack: was $89.99 now $39.99 at Guitar Center

We haven't forgotten those players who prefer to wield acoustics! This 12-pack of EJ16 strings is the Black Friday deal that appeals to rookies and veterans alike. The phosphor bronze light strings deliver a warm, mellow tone with complex overtones that enhance your acoustic's natural tone – and considering individual packs often sit near the $10 mark, this bundle's a total steal.

