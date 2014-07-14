Introducing The Martin Retro Strings

During Winter NAMM 2014, Martin Guitar introduced a new take on an old favorite-Martin Retro Strings.

The strings are crafted from monel, a long-lasting, nickel-based alloy blend.

The unique formula mellows quickly to a warm, vintage tone that brings out your guitar’s natural, woody sounds.

Martin Retros provide a rich foundation on rhythm and crisp, clean notes on lead.

The qualities of the unique alloy give Martin Retros a soft touch that make bends and slides feel effortless.

Martin Retro Strings are available in light and custom light gauges.