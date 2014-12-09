Martin Ambassador News

Martin Ambassador Jason Isbell is wrapping up one of the most successful years of his career!

In 2014, Jason Isbell won big at the Americana Honors and Awards ceremony where he took home: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Southeastern, and song of the year for “Cover Me Up.”

The Martin Ambassador also sold out three nights at the Ryman Auditorium and racked up incredible reviews.

For news on what Jason Isbell has planned in 2015, click here.

Martin Ambassador City and Colour made headlines in 2014 when he teamed up with Pink to create the duo You + Me.

The folk duo debuted their album Rose Ave. on October 14th and has performed on The Ellen Show.

To learn more about You + Me, click here.