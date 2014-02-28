Martin Presents: Danny Davis

On January 29, 2014 Martin Guitar officially announced professional snowboarder Danny Davis as an Ambassador.

Danny became an ambassador after Burton Snowboards, Martin Guitar and Danny came together this past year to collaborate on Burton's new Winter 15 Easy Livin Snowboard, which features Martin Guitar-inspired graphics.

Danny won the 2014 X Games Snowboard Superpipe and went on to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

He is also a member of the Frends Crew, responsible for producing the Frendly Gathering music festival of which Martin Guitar is a sponsor.

Check out this video of Danny Davis as he wins the SuperPipe:

Danny Davis talks about his different approach to snowboarding:

