Montgomery Gentry’s “Headlights” Acoustic — Exclusive Video Premiere

Here’s a fabulous acoustic version of country hit master Montgomery Gentry’s “Headlights.”

This expertly written and performed song by the duo of Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery is from their upcoming release, due out in 2015.

“Headlights” is the first single and it hit the charts hard when it came out in Fall of 2014. You can purchase the studio recording here: http://smarturl.it/fn1qbr

Some fun harmonies, a laid back vibe and expert playing take center stage here.

They share, “We love this song, it’s one of our most favorite songs we’ve done in a long time, especially when we play it live. We played the House of Blues down in New Orleans recently did this acoustic version in the green room. It’s fun to strip songs down like that in that kind of setting. It’s so different than our stage show."

Check it out here:

As a duo, Montgomery Gentry secured Top 10 singles, including five No. 1s which include "Something To Be Proud Of", "If You Ever Stop Loving Me", "Back When I Knew It All" and "Roll With Me"

In 2000, Montgomery Gentry claimed the CMA Duo of the Year award, breaking an eight year winning streak by Brooks & Dunn. They also won the ACM New Duo or Group award, an American Music Award for Favorite New Country Artist, and Radio and Records Readers Poll named them Top Country Duo.

In 2009 they were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Acknowledged by the Academy of Country Music as the 2010 winners of its Humanitarian Award, they devote their time and energy into making the needs of others a priority. They are active participants in many charitable organizations, including the U.S. military and numerous charitable organizations such as the TJ Martell Foundation, Camp Horsin' Around and the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee, among numerous others.

Find out more at montgomerygentry.com