Peavey Electronics® Releases PVM™ 44 and PVM™ 50 Microphones

Peavey Electronics® is proud to release the latest additions to its PVM™ series of professional microphones with the PVM 44 and PVM 50. Both microphones are available now at Peavey retailers worldwide.

Peavey’s line of PVM products utilizes the latest microphone technology to achieve optimum performance and smooth response. Constructed under the highest demands for quality, durability and sound, PVM microphones are built to withstand the rigors of tour use and are available at a price affordable for today’s working musician.

The PVM 44 dynamic cardioid microphone and the PVM 50 super cardioid dynamic microphone have been developed for use in live vocal reinforcement and instrument recording environments. Ideal for audio specialists and professional vocalists alike, the microphones include a mic clip and hardshell case.



PVM™ 44 Features

Dynamic cardioid microphone

Neodymium magnet capsule, transformer output

Utilizes the latest technology to achieve optimum performance and smooth response

Frequency response: 50 Hz - 16 kHz

Sensitivity: -54 +/- 2dBV/Pa, Pa=94dB SPL

Mic clip and hardshell case included

Weight Packed: 1.53 lb(0.695 kg)



PVM™ 50 Features

Super dynamic cardioid microphone

Neodymium magnet capsule, transformer output

Utilizes the latest technology to achieve optimum performance and smooth response

Frequency response: 50 Hz - 16 kHz

Mic clip and hardshell case included

Weight Packed: 1.53 lb(0.695 kg)

The PVM 44 dynamic cardioid microphone and the PVM 50 super cardioid dynamic microphone are available for $129.99 MSRP/$89.99 street each.

Learn more about Peavey’s line of musical instruments and audio equipment at Peavey.com.