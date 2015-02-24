Pete RG’s “Still Here (Acoustic Version)” — Exclusive Video Premiere

Here’s a sweet song with an arpeggiated finger-picked accompaniment. It’s “Still Here” from Pete RG.

Full, resonant vocals delivery a dreamy landscape of straightforward heartfelt sentiment.

The band version of the song originally appears on his new release, Lightning Strikes, which came out February 10.

RG shares, “‘Still Here’ was written on acoustic guitar, as are most of my songs. I was messing around one evening while Brina [Kabler, multi-instrumentalist/co-producer] was cooking us dinner and stumbled across the chorus, lyrics and melody. Brina chimed in with her background vocal right away. We looked at each other and knew we had something special.

"During that time, I was experimenting with alternate guitar tunings. I would grab the tuners and randomly tune a few strings up or down. I was looking to break comfortable writing habits. I did so while developing those first ideas for ‘Still Here’ and came across a tuning that allowed for the droning, finger picked part. The tuning is E-A-D#-F#-B-D#.

"Brina and I originally intended for there to only be an acoustic version of the song. No band. But, as we were recording the acoustic guitars, we created a loop for me to play to. The loop inspired some additional guitar ideas, and with that, we were off and running with the band version.”

Watch the video here:

At the core of Pete RG’s rustic yet soulful sound is a voice that reflects on the passing of time. “The fleeting preciousness of it is always my biggest lyrical inspiration,” reveals the singer-songwriter. “We all seem to find a way to waste time away, and it really frustrates me.” It’s a revelation that’s present within each song off of Pete RG’s latest effort, Lightning Strikes, which released on February 10.

Recorded and mixed primarily at RG’s personal studio in Santa Monica, CA, additional tracking and mixing was done by renowned engineer Brian Scheuble (U2, Elton John, Sheryl Crow).

Helping further bring Lightning Strikes to life was multi-instrumentalist/co-producer Brina Kabler, who RG refers to as his, “musical Swiss Army Knife,” and a massive influence musically.

Getting his start in music as the frontman of L.A. indie pop/Americana outfit Last December, RG wasted no time finding his own voice as a solo artist, with a debut full-length (2013’s New Eyes) and a slew of singles under his belt. However, Pete RG’s solo efforts have proven to be an even stronger collaborative effort, working closely with drummer Scotty Kormos and bassist Adam Kury along with Kabler.

“I wanted Last December to capture all the feelings and subtleties that I felt when I played the songs by myself,” recalls RG. “Now, I want to reveal as little as possible about myself while working with a band. I want Scotty and Adam to run as far as they can and take me somewhere else. It’s a much more fun and rewarding process than the earlier days.”

RG will be touring extensively in the U.S. in support of the EP with Kabler, Kury and Noah Lebenzon on lead guitar. While Kormos won’t be able to join RG on the road due to previous commitments, filling in will be Pearl Jam’s original drummer Dave Krusen.

Dates for Pete RG’s upcoming tour here (more to be added):

3/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mint

3/05 – San Francisco, CA @ 50 Mason Social House

3/07 – Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s White Eagle Saloon & Hotel

3/08 – Ballard, WA @ Sunset Tavern

3/24 – Boston, MA @ The Midway Café

3/25 – New York, NY @ Pianos

3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ North Star Bar

4/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/14 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

4/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Melody Inn

4/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Wilbert's

Purchase Lightning Strikes here: amzn.com/B00SQLQYHI

Find out more at www.pete-rg.com/