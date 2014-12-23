Platinum Rush Video Blog #9 — The Vonneguts

We're on tour" has a seductive ring to it.

That is until you actually do it.

The excitement of an independent artist (no financial support from a record label) traveling from city to city, gaining fans along the way soon enough will get eclipsed with the reality of being broke.

Motel rooms, gas and food add up very quickly! What's a band to do?

I was driving down Broadway in Nashville when I saw 3 guys with drumsticks bashing out a beat while the 4th guy was stringing his electric guitar. Confused and curious, I pulled over and found the secret to touring for a struggling artist in 2014!

Meet The Vonnugets from Detroit!

www.reverbnation.com/thevonneguts