Playing For Change Premieres “What’s Going On” Video Featuring Sara Bareilles

Check out the latest Playing For Change music video of “What’s Going On” featuring Sara Bareilles and musicians from around the world.

The video is one of many included in the upcoming Playing For Change 3 Songs Around The World CD /DVD set available June 17, 2014.

Those who pre-order the album on iTunes, will be able to immediately download the videos of “Words of Wonder/Get Up Stand Up” and “What’s Going On.”

The “Words of Wonder/Get Up Stand Up” music video features Keith Richards, Keb' Mo', Mermans Mosengo (PFC Band), Sherieta Lewis from Kingston, Jamaica and Natalie of Blue King Brown (Australia).

You can also pre-order the record now via PlayingForChange.com and receive a free download of “Get Up Stand Up” and “Clandestino” featuring Manu Chao.

Watch the “What’s Going On” video below:

The CD/DVD will be available both digitally and physically at all major retailers and via Starbucks in North America, and includes performances from Sara Bareilles, Andres Calamaro, Keith Richards, Los Lobos, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Keb Mo, Toots Hibbert from Toots & The Maytals, and Taj Mahal in addition to a song produced by Jackson Browne.

Last week, Playing For Change band performed at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents YouTube OnStage Live from the Kennedy Center. The live streamed event also featured John Legend and other inspiring acts who made their fame through YouTube including Lindsey Stirling, Les Twins, a "Clouds" tribute to Zach Sobiech, Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox, Mike Relm, and others.

You can see the Playing For Change Band live as they embark on their 27-city “Peace Through Music Tour” hitting major markets across the U.S. For more information on tour dates and to purchase tickets, click here.

Since the organization formed in 2005, Playing For Change has formed the PFC Band who has toured throughout 4 continents for over 150 performances as well as thePFC Foundation and their annual global day of music and action: Playing For Change Day. Through these various initiatives, the foundation has served over 700 kids in nine music schools and programs in countries including South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Rwanda, Nepal and Thailand.