Railroad Earth to Headline Red Rocks Ampitheatre August 2

Every artist, at some point in their career, has that defining, milestone performance- a moment that inspires the envy and white lies of those who failed to attend.

For Railroad Earth, that moment was July 12th, 2013, Red Rocks Ampitheatre, outside of Denver.

For anyone who didn’t make it last year, short of rubbing your nose in it, here’s a bit of what you missed:

But this summer, specifically, on Saturday, August 2nd, Railroad Earth fans will have another chance, as the band has slated a headlining return trip to Red Rocks, along with special guests Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers. Showtime is at 6:30pm.

In addition, Railroad Earth will also do a special "Evening with" at The Boulder Theater on Friday, August 1st (the night before the Red Rocks date).

Tickets for this show can be purchased only as a 2-Day Pass with a Red Rocks ticket and will be available as of THIS Thursday, February 20th, only through RRE Ticketing: railroadearth.frontgatetickets.com The general on sale date will be Saturday, February 22nd at 10am MST.

The band’s latest album, (their 7th), Last Of The Outlaws, is nothing short of a masterpiece. Recently tagged by RELIX magazine as what “may become Railroad Earth’s identifying recording—the moment where they laugh in the faces of the critics who’ve lazily dubbed them the ‘folk-pop-Celtic-bluegrass-roots-and-rock act from Jersey,’” the album is an adept intermeshing of style and substance.

Top-to-bottom listening reveals moments of Dylan and The Band, Neil Young, Jimmy Webb and Gram Parsons, just to name a few, but the band handles rollicking country bluegrass and Celtic influences just as effortlessly as their classic American Songbook bent.

For more information, please visit: http://www.railroadearth.com