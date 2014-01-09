Red Bull Music Academy Releases Trailer for 'What Difference Does it Make? A Film About Making Music'

In celebration of it’s 15th anniversary, Red Bull Music Academy will release full-length feature film What Difference Does It Make? A Film About Making Music. Directed by award-winning director Ralf Schmerberg and shot at the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy in New York, the film will premiere on February 17 through limited engagement screenings in select cities across the globe including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit followed by a free worldwide digital release on February 18 on redbullmusicacademy.com.Watch the official trailer here>>

What Difference Does It Make? A Film About Making Music explores the challenges that a life in music can bring. Through arresting and original images orchestrated in a rhythmic and musical way, the film seeks to go beyond music, and ask questions about life itself.

Artists featured in the film include Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Brian Eno, Philip Glass, Giorgio Moroder, Erykah Badu, Nile Rodgers, Rakim, Skream, Q-Tip, Bernie Worrell, Egyptian Lover, Ken Scott, Thundercat, Richie Hawtin, James Murphy, Debbie Harry, Stephen O’ Malley and many others. Every one of these artists has been heavily influential in shaping the face of music today and all of these artists have lectured or been studio tutors at the Red Bull Music Academy.

What Difference Does It Make? A Film About Making Music evokes the heady atmosphere of the Red Bull Music Academy, a place where fresh musical ideas tend to spark between artists representing different genres and generations. In a different city each year, 60 up-and-coming musicians from around the world participate in workshops with musical luminaries in a custom-fitted complex of studios and workspaces. By night, they perform in the city’s cult venues and concert halls, alongside contemporary and classic innovators as well as heroes and heroines of the local scene. Long after the last notes are played, the experiences and insights gained there tend to resonate deeply in the lives and practices of those who take part.

View the trailer here:

Applications for the 2014 Red Bull Music Academy, taking place in Tokyo this October, will open on January 15. For more information, visit redbullmusicacademy.com.