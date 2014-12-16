The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announce 'So Delicious' Tour

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will begin the North American leg of their new tour on February 25 in Chicago, Ill.

The So Delicious tour will reach 50 U.S. markets including the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival before hitting international territories in May and then again next fall.

The tour is preceded by a week of in-store appearances at independent record stores around the country.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band bridges genres and eras with an intensity and effortlessness few contemporary artists possess. Their new album So Delicious elevates the trio’s work to a new level.

Produced by Rev. Peyton, So Delicious, due out February 17, 2015, offers the band’s most diverse collection of songs yet, buoyed by the Rev.’s supercharged six-string virtuosity — a unique style of fingerpicking inspired by his Delta blues heroes, but taken to new, original heights.

The fifth full-length original album by the group — which includes Breezy Peyton on washboard and supporting vocals and Ben Bussell on drums and supporting vocals — is their debut on Shanachie/Yazoo Records, a label known for the historic reissues of blues and other forms of old-time American music that are the bedrock inspiration for the Rev.’s sound and approach.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has always been strong on authenticity, blending blues, ragtime, folk, country and other traditional styles with the sleek modern energy of do-it-yourself, homespun, punk-fueled rock. The tunes are plucked from the Big Damn Band’s lives, their community or from the canonical songbook that fed the Rev. Peyton’s formative creative identity. It’s a mix that’s allowed the band to win fans from all corners of the Americana and rock worlds, and bring a new generation to blues and other roots music.

So Delicious is a perfect Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band album, with songs that speak from the heart and capture the trio — whose sound has been honed over 250 annual road dates during the last eight years — playing at their peak. That constant touring lead the band to be awarded “Best Band of the Warped Tour” and to the stages of famed festivals such as Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, WOMAD, Telluride, Cambridge Folk, All Good, King Biscuit, Juke Joint and DelFest, among many other prestigious gigs.

The band’s last record, Between the Ditches, which debuted at number one on the iTunes blues chart and landed on Billboard’s pop albums chart in 2012, continued the momentum, bringing the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band to an even larger, demographic-leaping audience thanks to the powerhouse songs “Devils Look Like Angels” and “Something for Nothing,” which were video and radio hits.

Now So Delicious offers a feast of new music from the Rev. and his accomplices.

“I can’t wait to get out on the road and bring this record to the fans. We have made a record we are so proud of, but there is nothing that compares to the interaction and community of our live show,” he says.

In-store Dates:

Sun., Feb. 15 BLOOMINGTON, IN Landlocked Music

Tue., Feb. 17 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Indy CD & Vinyl

Thu., Feb. 19 TOLEDO, OH Culture Clash Records

Fri., Feb. 20 CINCINATTI, OH Shake It Records

Sat., Feb. 21 NASHVILLE, TN Grimeys

Sun., Feb. 22 ST. LOUIS MO Vintage Vinyl

Tour Dates:

Wed., Feb. 25 CHICAGO, IL Reggie’s Rock Club

Thu., Feb. 26 FLINT, MI Machine Shop

Fri., Feb. 27 FERNDALE, MI Magic Bag+

Sat., Feb. 28 DAYTON, OH Oddbody’s

Sun., March 1 TOLEDO, OH Frankie’s Toledo

Wed., March 4 SPRINGFIELD, IL Donnie’s Homespun

Thu., March 5 MADISON, WI – Frequency+

Fri., March 6 ST. PAUL, MN Turf Club

Sat., March 7 DES MOINES, IA Gas Lamp

Tue., March 10 JACKSONVILLE FL Jack Rabbit

Thu., March 11 ORLANDO, FL Will’s Pub

Fri., March 13 DELRAY BEACH, FL Vintage Tap

Sat., March 14 BRADENTON, FL Ace’s

Sun., March 15 TAMPA, FL State Theater

Tue.-Fri., March 17-20 AUSTIN, TX SXSW

Sat., March 21 DALLAS, TX Gas Monkey

Tue., March 24 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Low Spirits

Wed., March 25 FLAGSTAFF, AZ Orpheum

Thu., March 26 PHOENIX, AZ Crescent

Fri., March 27 SAN DIEGO, CA Merrow

Sat., March 28 LOS ANGELES, CA The Mint

Sun., March 29 LAS VEGAS, NV Beauty Bar

Wed., April 1 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Urban Lounge

Fri., April 3 DENVER, CO Bluebird Theater

Sat., April 4 FORT COLLINS, CO Hodi’s

Sun., April 5 LINCOLN, NE Bourbon Theater

Tue., April 7 KANSAS CITY, MO Knuckleheads

Wed., April 8 ST. LOUIS, MO Plush

Thu., April 9 FAYETTEVILLE, AR George’s Majestic Lounge

Sat., April 11 CLARKSDALE, MS Juke Joint Festival

Sat., April 18 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Butler Arts Fest

Wed., April 22 COLUMBUS, OH Woodlands Tavern

Thu., April 23 CLEVELAND, OH Grog Shop

Tue., April 28 LEXINGTON KY Cosmic Charlie’s

Wed., April 29 ASHEVILLE, NC Grey Eagle

Thu., April 30 ATLANTA, GA The Earl

Fri., May 1 CHAPEL HILL, NC Local 506

Sat., May 2 WASHINGTON DC The Hamilton

Tue., May 5 ANNAPOLIS, MD Ram’s Head Live

Wed., May 6 HARRISBURG PA Appalachian Brewing Co

Thu., May 7 NEW YORK, NY Mercury Lounge

Fri., May 8 BOSTON, MA Thunder Road

