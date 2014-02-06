Rhonda Vincent's 'Only Me' Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard Bluegrass Album Chart

Rhonda Vincent’s new album, Only Me, debuts at #1 on Billboard Bluegrass Album chart, ending a 4-month reign by Alan Jackson.
In addition, the critically acclaimed album, debuts on four other Billboard charts including: #10 Heatseekers, #36 Top Current Country Albums, #55 Top Country Albums, #60 Indie Albums.
"It's a dream come true!” says Rhonda Vincent. “I was hoping for a #1 CD with Only Me, but never expecting it after only 2 days of sales. This is unbelievable! "
In addition to and endorsement by country superstar Dolly Parton, the media is calling this “the perfect mix of country and bluegrass” (ParcBench).
The album features duets with both Willie Nelson and Daryle Singletary. Nelson said “Rhonda’s voice is beautiful. I am thankful for her letting me be a part of it all,” while Singletary said that he loves singing with Rhonda “cause she makes you bring your A game!!”
Rhonda Vincent is a busy woman! You can catch her on tour in the following cities:
- Feb 14, 2014 – Asheville, NC – Bluegrass First Class
- Feb 15, 2014 – Kinston, NC – Neuse River Music Fest w/ Gene Watson
- Feb 16, 2014 – Newark, OH – Midland Theatre
- Feb 21, 2014 – Bremen, GA – Mill Town Music Hall
- Feb 22, 2014 – Palatka, FL – Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch
- Feb 23 – Mar 02, 2014 – Country’s Family Reunion/Larry’s Country Diner Caribbean Cruise
- Mar 08, 2014 – Fulton, MS – Davis Event Center
- Mar 14, 2014 – Hartselle, AL – Hartselle High School Theatre w/ Gene Watson
- Mar 15, 2014 – Hurley, VA
- Mar 16, 2014 – Appomattox, VA – Appomattox High School Auditorium
- Mar 21, 2014 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
- Mar 22, 2013 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
- Mar 23, 2014 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
- Mar 28, 2014 – Wilmington, OH – Roberts Convention Centre
- Mar 29, 2014 – Naperville, IL – Great Northern Bluegrass Music Festival
- Apr 03, 2014 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House
- Apr 04, 2014 – Grand Rapids, MN
- Apr 11, 2014 – Pitman, NJ – Broadway Theatre of Pitman
- Apr 12, 2014 – Decatur, IL
- Apr 13, 2014 – Lawrenceburg, IN
- Apr 24, 2014 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
- Apr 25, 2014 – Oneonta, NY – Foothills Performing Arts Center
- Apr 26, 2014 – Cumberland, MD – Alleghany High School Auditorium
- Apr 27, 2014 – South Pittsburg, TN – National Cornbread Festival
- May 02, 2014 – Lincolnton, GA - Little Roy & Lizzy Bluegrass Festival w/ Gene Watson
- May 03, 2014 – Princeton, WV – Chuck Mathena Center
- May 04, 2014 – Winchester, VA – Apple Blossom Festival
- May 08-10, 2014 – Branson, MO – Silver Dollar City
- May 15, 2014 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre
- May 16, 2014 – Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival
- May 17, 2014 – Amelia, VA – Amelia Family Campground
- May 22, 2014 – Curryville, MO – Back 40 Bluegrass Park
- May 24, 2014 – Tightwad, MO – Truman Lake Opry
- May 30, 2014 – Auburn, AL – Bluegrass on the Plains
- May 31, 2014 – Columbus, MS
- Jun 06, 2014 – Munfordville, KY – Green River Bluegrass Festival
- Jun 07, 2014 – Princeton, KY – Pennington Folk Festival
- Jun 13, 2014 – Princeton, KY – Pennington Folk Festival
- Jun 27, 2014 – Grayson, KY – Rudy Fest
- Jun 28, 2014 – Summersville, WV – Music in the Mountains Festival
- Jul 02-06, 2014 – Queen City, MO – Sally Mountain Park
- Jul 10, 2014 – Savannah, MO – The Dawg Daze of Summer Festival
- Jul 12, 2014 – Centre Hall, PA – Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival
- Jul 19-26, 2014 – Country’s Family Reunion/Larry’s Country Diner Alaskan Cruise
- Aug 09, 2014 – Greenwich, OH – Buckeye Bluegrass Festival
- Aug 14, 2014 – Marion, NC – NC State Bluegrass Festival
- Aug 15, 2014 – Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival
- Aug 16, 2014 – Milan, MI – Milan Bluegrass Festival
- Aug 29, 2014 – Brunswick, ME – Thomas Point Beach
- Aug 30, 2014 – Woodstown, NJ – Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival
- Sep 01, 2013 – Paducah, KY to Henderson, KY – American Queen Steamboat
- Sep 04, 2014 – Shipshewana, IN
- Sep 05, 2014 – Springfield, MO – Missouri State University
- Sep 06, 2014 – Claremore, OK – Bluegrass & Chili Festival
- Sep 09, 2014 – Henderson, KY to Paducah, KY – American Queen Steamboat
- Sep 18, 2014 – Denton, NC – Denton Farm Park
- Sep 19, 2014 – Kodak, TN – Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival
- Sep 20, 2014 – Conway, MO – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival
- Sep 26, 2014 – Manteo, NC – Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival
- Sep 27, 2014 – Buena Vista, VA – Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival
- Sep 28, 2014 – Hermitage, TN – Grace Place Church
- Sep 30, 2014 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium w/ Gene Watson
- Oct 11, 2014 – Waldron, AR – Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival
- Oct 17, 2014 – Farmers Branch, TX – Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival
- Oct 18, 2014 – Lanexa, VA – Rockahock Bluegrass Festival
- Oct 23, 2014 – Greenwood, SC – Greenwood-Lander Performing Arts
- Oct 24, 2014 – Renfro Valley, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
- Oct 25, 2014 – York, PA – TPC Banquet & Conference Center
- Oct 25, 2014 – New Hope, PA - New Hope Winery
- Nov 01, 2014 – Elkins, WV – American Mountain Theater
- Nov 06, 2014 – Palatka, FL – Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch
- Nov 07, 2014 – Rock Hill, SC – Arts Council of York County
- Nov 08, 2014 – Springfield, IL – Greater Downstate Bluegrass Festival
- Nov 22, 2014 – Federalsburg, MD – A. Curtis Andrew Auction Facility
- Nov 29, 2014 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival
Learn more about Rhonda Vincent at www.rhondavincent.com