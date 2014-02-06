Rhonda Vincent's 'Only Me' Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard Bluegrass Album Chart

Rhonda Vincent’s new album, Only Me, debuts at #1 on Billboard Bluegrass Album chart, ending a 4-month reign by Alan Jackson.

In addition, the critically acclaimed album, debuts on four other Billboard charts including: #10 Heatseekers, #36 Top Current Country Albums, #55 Top Country Albums, #60 Indie Albums.

"It's a dream come true!” says Rhonda Vincent. “I was hoping for a #1 CD with Only Me, but never expecting it after only 2 days of sales. This is unbelievable! "

In addition to and endorsement by country superstar Dolly Parton, the media is calling this “the perfect mix of country and bluegrass” (ParcBench).

The album features duets with both Willie Nelson and Daryle Singletary. Nelson said “Rhonda’s voice is beautiful. I am thankful for her letting me be a part of it all,” while Singletary said that he loves singing with Rhonda “cause she makes you bring your A game!!”

Rhonda Vincent is a busy woman! You can catch her on tour in the following cities:

Feb 14, 2014 – Asheville, NC – Bluegrass First Class

Feb 15, 2014 – Kinston, NC – Neuse River Music Fest w/ Gene Watson

Feb 16, 2014 – Newark, OH – Midland Theatre

Feb 21, 2014 – Bremen, GA – Mill Town Music Hall

Feb 22, 2014 – Palatka, FL – Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch

Feb 23 – Mar 02, 2014 – Country’s Family Reunion/Larry’s Country Diner Caribbean Cruise

Mar 08, 2014 – Fulton, MS – Davis Event Center

Mar 14, 2014 – Hartselle, AL – Hartselle High School Theatre w/ Gene Watson

Mar 15, 2014 – Hurley, VA

Mar 16, 2014 – Appomattox, VA – Appomattox High School Auditorium

Mar 21, 2014 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

Mar 22, 2013 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

Mar 23, 2014 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

Mar 28, 2014 – Wilmington, OH – Roberts Convention Centre

Mar 29, 2014 – Naperville, IL – Great Northern Bluegrass Music Festival

Apr 03, 2014 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

Apr 04, 2014 – Grand Rapids, MN

Apr 11, 2014 – Pitman, NJ – Broadway Theatre of Pitman

Apr 12, 2014 – Decatur, IL

Apr 13, 2014 – Lawrenceburg, IN

Apr 24, 2014 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 25, 2014 – Oneonta, NY – Foothills Performing Arts Center

Apr 26, 2014 – Cumberland, MD – Alleghany High School Auditorium

Apr 27, 2014 – South Pittsburg, TN – National Cornbread Festival

May 02, 2014 – Lincolnton, GA - Little Roy & Lizzy Bluegrass Festival w/ Gene Watson

May 03, 2014 – Princeton, WV – Chuck Mathena Center

May 04, 2014 – Winchester, VA – Apple Blossom Festival

May 08-10, 2014 – Branson, MO – Silver Dollar City

May 15, 2014 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre

May 16, 2014 – Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

May 17, 2014 – Amelia, VA – Amelia Family Campground

May 22, 2014 – Curryville, MO – Back 40 Bluegrass Park

May 24, 2014 – Tightwad, MO – Truman Lake Opry

May 30, 2014 – Auburn, AL – Bluegrass on the Plains

May 31, 2014 – Columbus, MS

Jun 06, 2014 – Munfordville, KY – Green River Bluegrass Festival

Jun 07, 2014 – Princeton, KY – Pennington Folk Festival

Jun 13, 2014 – Princeton, KY – Pennington Folk Festival

Jun 27, 2014 – Grayson, KY – Rudy Fest

Jun 28, 2014 – Summersville, WV – Music in the Mountains Festival

Jul 02-06, 2014 – Queen City, MO – Sally Mountain Park

Jul 10, 2014 – Savannah, MO – The Dawg Daze of Summer Festival

Jul 12, 2014 – Centre Hall, PA – Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival

Jul 19-26, 2014 – Country’s Family Reunion/Larry’s Country Diner Alaskan Cruise

Aug 09, 2014 – Greenwich, OH – Buckeye Bluegrass Festival

Aug 14, 2014 – Marion, NC – NC State Bluegrass Festival

Aug 15, 2014 – Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

Aug 16, 2014 – Milan, MI – Milan Bluegrass Festival

Aug 29, 2014 – Brunswick, ME – Thomas Point Beach

Aug 30, 2014 – Woodstown, NJ – Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

Sep 01, 2013 – Paducah, KY to Henderson, KY – American Queen Steamboat

Sep 04, 2014 – Shipshewana, IN

Sep 05, 2014 – Springfield, MO – Missouri State University

Sep 06, 2014 – Claremore, OK – Bluegrass & Chili Festival

Sep 09, 2014 – Henderson, KY to Paducah, KY – American Queen Steamboat

Sep 18, 2014 – Denton, NC – Denton Farm Park

Sep 19, 2014 – Kodak, TN – Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival

Sep 20, 2014 – Conway, MO – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival

Sep 26, 2014 – Manteo, NC – Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival

Sep 27, 2014 – Buena Vista, VA – Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival

Sep 28, 2014 – Hermitage, TN – Grace Place Church

Sep 30, 2014 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium w/ Gene Watson

Oct 11, 2014 – Waldron, AR – Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival

Oct 17, 2014 – Farmers Branch, TX – Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival

Oct 18, 2014 – Lanexa, VA – Rockahock Bluegrass Festival

Oct 23, 2014 – Greenwood, SC – Greenwood-Lander Performing Arts

Oct 24, 2014 – Renfro Valley, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Oct 25, 2014 – York, PA – TPC Banquet & Conference Center

Oct 25, 2014 – New Hope, PA - New Hope Winery

Nov 01, 2014 – Elkins, WV – American Mountain Theater

Nov 06, 2014 – Palatka, FL – Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch

Nov 07, 2014 – Rock Hill, SC – Arts Council of York County

Nov 08, 2014 – Springfield, IL – Greater Downstate Bluegrass Festival

Nov 22, 2014 – Federalsburg, MD – A. Curtis Andrew Auction Facility

Nov 29, 2014 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival

# # #

Learn more about Rhonda Vincent at www.rhondavincent.com