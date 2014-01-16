Rodrigo Y Gabriela to Release New Studio Album, '9 Dead Alive,' April 29

ATO Records is excited to announce the April 29 release of acoustic rock maestros Rodrigo y Gabriela's new studio album.

Titled 9 Dead Alive, it is the band's first record of new material in five years. It was recorded and produced by Rod and Gab at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico. Mixing was handled by Andrew Scheps (Black Sabbath, Adele, Metallica, Lana Del Rey) in Los Angeles.

9 Dead Alive sees Rodrigo y Gabriela playing face to face, guitar versus guitar, bursting with melodic energy and rhythmic invention. Recorded at their Pacific Coast hideaway in late summer, the album captures the warmth and spontaneity of two great musicians locked in together; perfectly distilled into nine new songs teeming with desire, elegance and gusto.

Each of the songs on the album is a personal celebration of individuals who have passed on, but through their deeds and words still resonate in the 21st century. Going as far back as Eleanor of Acquitaine (1122 - 1204) all the way through history to include Viktor Frankl (1905 - 1997), this diverse and fascinating list will strike a chord with anyone familiar with the duo's passion for human rights, literature, history and philosophy. The complete tracklisting and list of influences is below.

Watch the 9 Dead Alive album trailer here:

Rodrigo y Gabriela's last album of all new music was 2009's 11:11. Since then they have collaborated on the soundtracks to both Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Shores and Puss N' Boots and visited Havana to record 2011's Area 52 album with a Cuban orchestra. They have continued to tour the world, playing sold-out shows last year at the Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks in Colorado.

Tracklisting

1. The Soundmaker (inspired by Antonio de Torres Jurado: 1817 - 1892)

2. Torito (inspired by animals and nature)

3. Sunday Neurosis (inspired by Viktor Frankl: 1905 - 1997)

4. Misty Moses (inspired by Harriet Tubman: 1820 - 1913)

5. Somnium (inspired by Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz: 1651 - 1695)

6. Fram (inspired by Fridtjof Nansen: 1861 - 1930)

7. Megalopolis (inspired by Gabriela Mistral: 1889 - 1957)

8. The Russian Messenger (inspired by Fyodor Dostoyevsky: 1821 - 1881)

9. La Salle Des Pas Perdus (inspired by Eleanor of Acquitane: 1122 - 1204)

