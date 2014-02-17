THE ROYS Named Top Bluegrass Artist at 10th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards

THE ROYS, award-winning brother/sister duo, were named Top Bluegrass Artist at the 10th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards (IAMA) on Wednesday.

The IAMA promotes excellence in acoustic music performance and artistry, acoustic artists in various genres.

“Another Minute,” a song penned by Lee Roy in fond remembrance of his grandfather and released on THE ROYS’ recent hit-album Gypsy Runaway Train, competed against thousands of entries from all over the world, including (but not limited to) Australia, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Germany, USA, and South Africa.

Winners were chosen by a Blue Ribbon Judging Committee comprised of music industry professionals including A&R managers from record labels, publishers and producers and judged equally on music performance, production, originality, lyrics, melody and composition.

“What an honor it is to be recognized internationally for this song!” says an elated Lee Roy. “My grandfather was such an incredible person, and the time I had with him was so precious! Looking back, I realized how much he helped to shape my life and I set out to write a song about it. Fans just immediately connected with it, so we included it on our latest album. It’s really cool to win this award but even better that my grandfather helped me to win it!”

“When Lee brought me this song, it brought tears to my eyes,” says Elaine Roy. “Pepere [French for grandfather] would be humbled by it all, but so proud that his grandson was able to write something that would resonate with fans all over the world. We couldn’t be more thrilled!”

Check out their latest video for "Gypsy Runaway Train" here:

The Roys On Tour:

Feb 19-23 Folk Alliance International Conference -- Kansas City, MO

Mar 13 WSM Station Inn Sessions -- Nashville, TN

Mar 20 5 Star Theatre -- Hot Springs, AR

Mar 21-22 Lions Club Concert Series/Kenneth E. Cowan Civic Center -- Lebanon, MO

Mar 25 Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center -- Borrego Springs, CA

Mar 28 Ocotillo Performing Arts Center -- Artesia, NM

Apr 3-4 Florida State Bluegrass Festival -- Perry, FL

Apr 6 Historic Washington City Schools Auditorium -- Washington Court House, OH

Apr 25 The Norris Community Center -- Naples, FL

May 3 Song of the Mountains Festival -- Louisburg, NC

May 26 Victory Weekend -- Harrisonburg, VA

May 31 - Jun 1 Nepa Bluegrass Festival -- Tunkhannock, PA

Jun 5-8 CMA Music Fest--Nashville, TN

Jun 13 Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival -- Morgantown, IN

Jun 15 Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center -- Stowe, VT

Jun 18 Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival -- Waterville, ME

Jun 21 Rockahock Bluegrass Festival/Rockahock Campgrounds -- Lanexa, VA

Jun 28 Lewis Clark Bluegrass Festival -- Lewiston, ID

Jul 24-27 Country Thunder -- Twin Lakes, WI

Aug 7-8 Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival -- Richmond, MN

Aug 20 Bluegrass in the Park -- Staunton, VA

Aug 22-23 Rogersville Bluegrass Festival -- Rogersville, Canada

Aug 28-29 New Richmond Bluegrass Festival -- New Richmond, Canada

Sep 20 Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival -- Morehead, KY

Sep 21 31st Annual Lyons Fiddle Festival -- Bowers, PA

Sep 27 Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival -- Manteo, NC

Oct 1-4 IBMA Convention -- Raleigh, NC

Oct 10 Bob Evans Farm Festival -- Rio Grande, OH

Oct 19 Orange Park Fall Festival -- Orange Park, FL

Find out more at www.theroysonline.com