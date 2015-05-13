Run Boy Run Announce Vinyl Release Day for ‘Something to Someone’

It's telling that Tucson five piece Run Boy Run count Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, NPR's A Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor, and The Lumineers producer Ryan Hadlock, among their growing legion of admirers.

With a unique line up consisting of brother and sister Matt Rolland (fiddle, guitar) and Grace Rolland (cello, vocals), sisters Bekah Sandoval Rolland (fiddle, vocals) and Jen Sandoval (mandolin, vocals) and bass player Jesse Allen, Run Boy Run's music blends bluegrass, folk and the old-timey American vernacular with touches of classical and turn of the century details.

Following the national release of Something to Someone in 2014, the album has finally received a release date for the deluxe vinyl version, out May 26 on Sky Island Records. The band will be bringing their stellar live show back across North America this spring and summer as well, with dates announced in May, June, July, and August. See below for the full list.

Something to Someone was recorded at historic Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, Washington with producers Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Johnny Flynn) and Jerry Streeter (Brandi Carlile, Elephant Revival), whose attention to detail shines in Run Boy Run's multi-voiced, and multi-stringed arrangements. With three strong female voices, singing separately or in harmony, it's clear the band has a deeply rooted familial connection to traditional American music. It's in their collective blood. Continuing a sense of innovation in tradtional American music put forth by other bands such as Nickel Creek, Crooked Still, and Trampled By Turtles.

Watch them play “Wild Bill Jones”:

From winning the band contest at Pickin' In The Pines (mere weeks after forming in 2009) and a special appearance at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2012, to two appearances on NPR's A Prairie Home Companion (host Garrison Keillor, in addition to being a fan, penned the liner notes to the band's debut album), they were also tagged by Paste Magazine as “One of the top 10 Arizona bands to hear now." They've been making fans across the US with their open-ended musical approach and dynamic stage presence.

Something to Someone LP Release Tour

5/15 Fr | Madison IN @ RiverRoots Music & Arts Festival

5/17 Su | Evanston IL @ Pig and Weasel House Concert

5/19 Tu | Lexington KY @ Natasha's Bistro

5/20 W | Indianapolis IN @ Chilly Water Brewing

5/21 Th | Cincinnati OH @ Eli's BBQ / Fireside Pizza

5/22 F | Columbia MO @ Little Dixie House Concert

5/23 Sa | Madison WI @ Arboretum CoHousing

5/28 Th | Hutchinson KS @ Circles of Hope Benefit Concert

5/30 Sa | Ogden UT @ Ogden Music Festival

5/31 Su | Ogden UT @ Ogden Music Festival

06/2 Tu | Montrose Co @ House Concert

06/3 W | Arvada CO @ Candelas Concerts in the Park

06/4 Th | Denver CO @ Walnut Room

06/6 Sa | Albuquerque NM @ Albuquerque Folk Festival

06/7 Su | Garden City KS @ Garden City Bandshell

7/28 Tu | Redlands CA @ Redlands Bowl

8/22 Sa | Franklin NC @ Historic Cowee School

8/28 Fr | Muscatine IA @ Ardon Creek Vineyard and Winery

8/30 Su | Effingham IL @ Grapevine Bluegrass Festival

Find out more at www.runboyrunband.com.