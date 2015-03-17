Ryan Adams: ‘Live at Carnegie Hall’ to be Released April 21

Those who were unable to score a golden ticket to Ryan Adams’ one-man two-night stand at Carnegie Hall will now be able to experience this legendary show.
Every one of the 42 career-spanning (and a pair of previously unreleased) songs Adams played over the course of November 15 and 17, 2014 will be included on the upcoming release, Ryan Adams: Live at Carnegie Hall.
The release is slated for release April 21.
Configurations of Ryan Adams: Live at Carnegie Hall feature a limited one-time vinyl pressing of a 6LP 180G Deluxe Box Set (including a download card for HD audio) and a Digital HD version (both exclusively via Paxamrecords.com), as well as a standard digital release via iTunes.
For fans afraid of too much of a good thing or just wanting a more Readers Digest Condensed Books approach, the imaginatively titled Ryan Adams: Ten Songs From Live at Carnegie Hall will be released June 9 as a single 140G Vinyl LP (with digital download card) and HD Digital (both exclusively via Paxamrecords.com), as well as a general release on single CD and iTunes.
Every single pre-order at Adams’ store and/or iTunes will instantly receive a rendition of “Kim” recorded on the November 17, 2014 second night of the Carnegie Hall engagement.
Finally, every version of the 42-track and 10-track releases will feature two brand new, never-before-released Ryan Adams compositions: "This Is Where We Meet In My Mind" (taken from night 1) and "How Much Light" (taken from night 2).
Watch Adams perform “Oh My Sweet Carolina” on Live on Letterman in 2011:
Track listing for the 42-track and 10-track releases is as follows:
LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL:
- 1. Gimme Something Good
- 2. Oh My Sweet Carolina
- 3. Damn, Sam (I Love A Woman That Rains)
- 4. My Winding Wheel
- 5. Trouble
- 6. Nobody Girl
- 7. On Broadway
- 8. Halloween
- 9. New York, New York
- 10. Please Do Not Let Me Go
- 11. Rats In The Wall
- 12. Why Do They Leave
- 13. Sylvia Plath
- 14. Crossed-Out Name
- 15. This Is Where We Meet In My Mind
- 16. If I Am A Stranger
- 17. Amy
- 18. English Girls Approximately
- 19. Avenues
- 20. Come Pick Me Up
- 21. Oh My Sweet Carolina
- 22. My Winding Wheel
- 23. Dirty Rain
- 24. My Wrecking Ball
- 25. New York New York
- 26. Friends
- 27. Am I Safe
- 28. Ashes And Fire
- 29. Gimme Something Good
- 30. Why Do They Leave
- 31. Off Broadway
- 32. The Hardest Part
- 33. The Rescue Blues
- 34. Lucky Now
- 35. Dear Chicago
- 36. Desire
- 37. How Much Light
- 38. Firecracker
- 39. Kim
- 40. Call Me On Your Way Back Home
- 41. Black Sheets Of Rain
- 42. Come Pick Me Up
TEN SONGS FROM LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL:
1. Oh My Sweet Carolina (11/15)
2. Nobody Girl (11/15)
3. New York, New York (11/15)
4. Sylvia Plath (11/15)
5. This Is Where We Meet In My Mind (11/15)
6. My Wrecking Ball (11/17)
7. Gimme Something Good (11/17)
8. How Much Light (11/17)
9. Kim (11/17)
10. Come Pick Me Up (11/17)
Find out more at paxamrecords.com