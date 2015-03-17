Ryan Adams: ‘Live at Carnegie Hall’ to be Released April 21

Those who were unable to score a golden ticket to Ryan Adams’ one-man two-night stand at Carnegie Hall will now be able to experience this legendary show.

Every one of the 42 career-spanning (and a pair of previously unreleased) songs Adams played over the course of November 15 and 17, 2014 will be included on the upcoming release, Ryan Adams: Live at Carnegie Hall.

The release is slated for release April 21.

Configurations of Ryan Adams: Live at Carnegie Hall feature a limited one-time vinyl pressing of a 6LP 180G Deluxe Box Set (including a download card for HD audio) and a Digital HD version (both exclusively via Paxamrecords.com), as well as a standard digital release via iTunes.

For fans afraid of too much of a good thing or just wanting a more Readers Digest Condensed Books approach, the imaginatively titled Ryan Adams: Ten Songs From Live at Carnegie Hall will be released June 9 as a single 140G Vinyl LP (with digital download card) and HD Digital (both exclusively via Paxamrecords.com), as well as a general release on single CD and iTunes.

Every single pre-order at Adams’ store and/or iTunes will instantly receive a rendition of “Kim” recorded on the November 17, 2014 second night of the Carnegie Hall engagement.

Finally, every version of the 42-track and 10-track releases will feature two brand new, never-before-released Ryan Adams compositions: "This Is Where We Meet In My Mind" (taken from night 1) and "How Much Light" (taken from night 2).

Track listing for the 42-track and 10-track releases is as follows:

LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL:

1. Gimme Something Good

2. Oh My Sweet Carolina

3. Damn, Sam (I Love A Woman That Rains)

4. My Winding Wheel

5. Trouble

6. Nobody Girl

7. On Broadway

8. Halloween

9. New York, New York

10. Please Do Not Let Me Go

11. Rats In The Wall

12. Why Do They Leave

13. Sylvia Plath

14. Crossed-Out Name

15. This Is Where We Meet In My Mind

16. If I Am A Stranger

17. Amy

18. English Girls Approximately

19. Avenues

20. Come Pick Me Up

21. Oh My Sweet Carolina

22. My Winding Wheel

23. Dirty Rain

24. My Wrecking Ball

25. New York New York

26. Friends

27. Am I Safe

28. Ashes And Fire

29. Gimme Something Good

30. Why Do They Leave

31. Off Broadway

32. The Hardest Part

33. The Rescue Blues

34. Lucky Now

35. Dear Chicago

36. Desire

37. How Much Light

38. Firecracker

39. Kim

40. Call Me On Your Way Back Home

41. Black Sheets Of Rain

42. Come Pick Me Up

TEN SONGS FROM LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL:

1. Oh My Sweet Carolina (11/15)

2. Nobody Girl (11/15)

3. New York, New York (11/15)

4. Sylvia Plath (11/15)

5. This Is Where We Meet In My Mind (11/15)

6. My Wrecking Ball (11/17)

7. Gimme Something Good (11/17)

8. How Much Light (11/17)

9. Kim (11/17)

10. Come Pick Me Up (11/17)

Find out more at paxamrecords.com