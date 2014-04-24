Sevendust’s Acoustic Album Debuts at #1 on “Top Hard Music Albums” Chart

Sevendust wanted to make an acoustic studio album, solely because their family of fans has been clamoring for one since the release of 2004’s Southside Double-wide live acoustic album.

They gave their fans exactly what they asked for, and in turn produced one of their most acclaimed albums to date.

And now, their family of fans has launched the album into the #1 slot on Billboard’s “Top Hard Music Albums” chart next week.

The album premiered on AcousticNation.com, and you can take a listen here.

Time Travelers & Bonfires-released April 15 on the band’s 7Bros. Records in conjunction with ADA Label Services-is the Atlanta band’s second consecutive #1 album.



Time Travelers & Bonfires album cover.

Elsewhere in Billboard, Time Travelers & Bonfires will debut at #19 on the “Top 200 Albums” chart, #2 on the “Record Label Independent Current Albums” chart, #4 on the “Top Current Rock Albums” chart, #15 on the “Overall Digital Albums” chart and #8 on the “Top Internet Albums” chart.

The band’s current headlining acoustic U.S. tour, “An Evening With Sevendust,” launched April 1 in Athens, GA and isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Dates continue through June 28, with more dates to come throughout the summer. Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:

Thu 4/24 Kansas City, MO - The Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL - Mojoes

Sat 4/26 Madison, WI - Orpheum

Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tue 4/29 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

Sat 5/3 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Sun 5/4 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY -Emporium

Fri 5/9 Portland, ME - Asylum

Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

Fri 5/23 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live

Sat 5/24 El Paso, TX - Wet ‘N Wild Water Park

Sun 5/25 Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheatre

Tue 5/27 St. Louis, MO - Pop's

Thu 5/29 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (with Staind, NOT ACOUSTIC)

Fri 5/30 South Bend, IN - Club Fever

Sat 5/31 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Sun 6/1 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Tue 6/3 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

Wed 6/4 Boston, MA - Paradise

Fri 6/6 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Sat 6/7 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

Sun 6/8 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (LOW DOUGH)

Wed 6/11 Green Bay, WI - The Distillery

Thu 6/12 Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar

Fri 6/13 Minneapolis, MN - POV's

Sat 6/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Sun 6/15 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

Tue 6/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Wed 6/18 Abilene, TX - The Lucky Mule

Thu 6/19 Beaumont, TX - The Gig

Fri 6/20 Broussard, LA - The Station

Sat 6/21 Tunica, MS - Horseshoe Tunica/Bluesville

Mon 6/23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Wed 6/25 Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion

Thu 6/26 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Fri 6/27 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

Sat 6/28 Kent, CT - Club Getaway Resort

Keep up with the band at sevendust.com.