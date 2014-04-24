Sevendust’s Acoustic Album Debuts at #1 on “Top Hard Music Albums” Chart

Sevendust wanted to make an acoustic studio album, solely because their family of fans has been clamoring for one since the release of 2004’s Southside Double-wide live acoustic album.
They gave their fans exactly what they asked for, and in turn produced one of their most acclaimed albums to date.
And now, their family of fans has launched the album into the #1 slot on Billboard’s “Top Hard Music Albums” chart next week.
The album premiered on AcousticNation.com, and you can take a listen here.
Time Travelers & Bonfires-released April 15 on the band’s 7Bros. Records in conjunction with ADA Label Services-is the Atlanta band’s second consecutive #1 album.
Time Travelers & Bonfires album cover.
Elsewhere in Billboard, Time Travelers & Bonfires will debut at #19 on the “Top 200 Albums” chart, #2 on the “Record Label Independent Current Albums” chart, #4 on the “Top Current Rock Albums” chart, #15 on the “Overall Digital Albums” chart and #8 on the “Top Internet Albums” chart.
The band’s current headlining acoustic U.S. tour, “An Evening With Sevendust,” launched April 1 in Athens, GA and isn’t stopping anytime soon.
Dates continue through June 28, with more dates to come throughout the summer. Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:
- Thu 4/24 Kansas City, MO - The Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
- Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL - Mojoes
- Sat 4/26 Madison, WI - Orpheum
- Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Tue 4/29 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
- Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
- Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
- Sat 5/3 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
- Sun 5/4 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
- Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre
- Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY -Emporium
- Fri 5/9 Portland, ME - Asylum
- Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
- Fri 5/23 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live
- Sat 5/24 El Paso, TX - Wet ‘N Wild Water Park
- Sun 5/25 Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheatre
- Tue 5/27 St. Louis, MO - Pop's
- Thu 5/29 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (with Staind, NOT ACOUSTIC)
- Fri 5/30 South Bend, IN - Club Fever
- Sat 5/31 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
- Sun 6/1 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
- Tue 6/3 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
- Wed 6/4 Boston, MA - Paradise
- Fri 6/6 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
- Sat 6/7 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
- Sun 6/8 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (LOW DOUGH)
- Wed 6/11 Green Bay, WI - The Distillery
- Thu 6/12 Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar
- Fri 6/13 Minneapolis, MN - POV's
- Sat 6/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- Sun 6/15 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
- Tue 6/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
- Wed 6/18 Abilene, TX - The Lucky Mule
- Thu 6/19 Beaumont, TX - The Gig
- Fri 6/20 Broussard, LA - The Station
- Sat 6/21 Tunica, MS - Horseshoe Tunica/Bluesville
- Mon 6/23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- Wed 6/25 Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion
- Thu 6/26 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
- Fri 6/27 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
- Sat 6/28 Kent, CT - Club Getaway Resort
Keep up with the band at sevendust.com.