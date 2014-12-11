SHEL “Like Minded Fool” — Exclusive Live Video

SHEL recently invited us to a studio in Nashville to capture them performing one of their infectious folk tunes.

Below, the band plays “Like Minded Fool,” showcasing their hypnotic vocal arrangements and serious songwriting talent.

Comprised of four sisters, SHEL is an acronym for their names; Sarah on violin, Hannah on keyboards, Eva on mandolin, and Liza on drums, djembe and beatboxing.

Hailing from Fort Collins, CO, the sisters are classically trained musicians known for their impressive harmonized vocals, infections rhythms and captivating shows.

Since the 2012 release of the band’s self-titled debut, they have toured across the US and Europe mesmerizing audiences with their ethereal vocal arrangements and energetic performances.

In more recent news, SHEL’s “Hold On” with Gareth Dunlop is featured in Nicholas Sparks’ film, The Best of Me.

Check out “Like Minded Fool” below and find out more at www.shelmusic.com.