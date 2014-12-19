Shelly Waters' "Drive" — Exclusive Video Premiere

We're excited to share Shelly Waters' new video for “Drive,” the title track from her new release out now on Moonwatcher Music.

Waters’ strong, deep Americana and Country sound and distinct voice are showcased here.

This twangy, soulful song expertly conveys the lyrical meaning. That sense of longing, of knowing there’s gotta be more.

Waters shares, “I was inspired to write Drive by a story about a man who dreamed of taking a road trip. He worked, he planned, he dreamed, life happened...but so did cancer. Reflecting on his father's life, the man's son realized his father left him more than a car and an unfulfilled dream, but a life lesson. The son put his busy life on hold to take that trip...to find some answers...to Drive!”

Check out the video here:

Waters hails from the Cajun town of Rayne, LA. She picked up the guitar at an early age and hasn’t stopped strumming since.

Drive is her first album of all original songs, mining a deep Americana/Country vein. Featuring a wealth of amazing session musicians (Joe Taylor, Blair Shotts, Randall Bramblett and Sean O’Brien Smith), the first single ‘Drive’ highlights Shelly’s soulful croon with a low-slung bluesy sound.

Find out more about the fabulous Ms. Waters at http://shellywaters.net