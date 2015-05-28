Stream the Indigo Girls' New Album, ‘One Lost Day’

The Indigo Girls are streaming their upcoming release, One Lost Day, the Grammy-winning duo's first studio album in four years.

The album will be available on June 2 on IG Recordings/Vanguard Records.

With the help of visionary new producer Jordan Brooke Hamlin (Lucy Wainwright Roche) and mixer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, PHOX, Kathleen Edwards), Amy Ray and Emily Sailers have created a landscape of truly original sounds and stories ranging from stark intimacy to bombastic pop and grind.

The Indigo Girls will be hitting the road this summer following the release of One Lost Day.

Initial dates are listed below with more dates to be announced soon. Visit www.indigogirls.com for updates.

Stream One Lost Dayhere.

2015 Spring/Summer Tour Dates