Stream the Indigo Girls' New Album, ‘One Lost Day’

The Indigo Girls are streaming their upcoming release, One Lost Day, the Grammy-winning duo's first studio album in four years.
The album will be available on June 2 on IG Recordings/Vanguard Records.
With the help of visionary new producer Jordan Brooke Hamlin (Lucy Wainwright Roche) and mixer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, PHOX, Kathleen Edwards), Amy Ray and Emily Sailers have created a landscape of truly original sounds and stories ranging from stark intimacy to bombastic pop and grind.
The Indigo Girls will be hitting the road this summer following the release of One Lost Day.
Initial dates are listed below with more dates to be announced soon. Visit www.indigogirls.com for updates.
Stream One Lost Dayhere.
2015 Spring/Summer Tour Dates
- 6-17 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens
- 6-19 Ann Arbor, MI Power Center for the Performing Arts (Ann Arbor Summer Festival)
- 6-20 Dayton, OH Schuster Center w/Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
- 6-21 Charlottesville, VA nTelos Wireless Pavilion w/Mary Chapin Carpenter
- 6-23 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
- 6-24 Chattanooga, TN Track 29
- 6-25 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
- 6-26 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheater
- 7-05 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay
- 7-07 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
- 7-08-9 Saratoga, CA Montalvo Arts Center
- 7-11 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
- 7-12 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo
- 7-14 Layton, UT Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater
- 7-15 Boulder, CO Chautauqua Auditorium
- 7-17 Apple Valley, MN Weesner Amphitheater
- 7-18 Eau Claire, WI Eaux Claires Music Festival
- 7-19 Madison, WI Capitol Theater
- 7-21 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre
- 7-23 New York, NY City Winery
- 7-24 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
- 7-25 Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach PAC
- 7-26 Camden, NJ XPoNential Music Festival @ River Stage in Wiggins Park
- 7-28 Vienna, VA The Filene Center @ Wolf Trap
- 7-29 Selbyville, DE Freeman Stage at Bayside
- 8-07 Indianapolis, IN Indiana State Fair