TEAM* Share Two Acoustic Videos from 'Good Morning Bad Day' — Exclusive Premiere

Here are a couple of cool acoustic videos from TEAM*, as they explore a more naked version of these two tunes.

“Say My Name” and “I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out The Lights)” both appear on the band’s new album, Good Morning Bad Day.

“Say My Name” kicks it off here with some feisty strumming’ and vocal hijinks. Croony vocal melodies meld with instrumental intensity. Some tight harmonies are the cherry on top. A very cool track and worth checking out.“I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out The Lights)” delivers its own desperate sentiment with sweet sounding, pleading vocals and high-necked, more delicate guitar lines. Their deliver of this insistent love song is spot on. Caleb Turman of TEAM* shares, "When we went back in to record the final two songs for the record with Will (Pugh, Producer), he and I had been playing through tunes acoustically in pre-production. We were in this great studio in Nashville that was about to be torn down in a month, and a couple of artist friends had the idea to capture a couple performances in this classic studio before it went away.They created a set, and had fun with it. It's always a good time playing with Will and he was a big part of this record. You hear a different side of the songs, that's much like how they all start. “TEAM*, the highly buzzed about new Texas band comprised of Caleb Turman and Rico Andradi, was originally debuted by legendary DJ Nic Harcourt on his syndicated show. Since then, they have been featured on Baeble Music, NME, Alt Press, KROQ’s "Song of the Day," and as one of Kings of A&R's "Bands to Watch." The group also recently had their music showcased in a national Verizon ad campaign. TEAM* released their first self-titled EP independently worldwide in December of 2013 through their own label. In addition to filling legendary Texas venues such as Trees and Stubbs, TEAM* has shared the stage with Imagine Dragons, Jimmy Eat World, Royal Teeth, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. and The Olms (Pete Yorn). Most recently, the band toured as direct support on the sold out Third Eye Blind tour. With a unique alternative indie choral sound and influences from the Beach Boys to Jack White, the band has worked to develop a sound that pushes the indie/alternative genre to new heights, and it's clearly accomplished in their upcoming album. Good Morning Bad Day was produced and mixed by Will Pugh (Cartel), and was released October 14 via South By Sea Music. Find out more at http://www.wearecalledteam.com/