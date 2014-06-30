The Fresh & Onlys Release “Animal of One” Video

The Fresh & Onlys have shared the cinematic new video for "Animal of One," a soaring track off their latest LP, House Of Spirits, which released earlier this month.

The video finds the four-piece - Tim Cohen (vocals, guitar), Wymond Miles (guitar), Shayde Sartin (bass) and Kyle Gibson (drums) - acting as both participant and spectator in a meta-theatrical, film noir fever dream.

Director Medhi Alavi is said to have drawn inspiration from 1970's B-movies as well as the work of Andrew Wyeth and Terry Gilliam.

Bassist Shayde Sartin notes the film Paris, Texas as a thematic influence. "My character was supposed to be on a similar mission to return something sacred to his one true love. There's no real reasoning or exact explanation as to how he got there,” he shares.

Watch the video here:

THE FRESH & ONLYS TOUR DATES:

July 5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

July 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

July 10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

July 11 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Electric Owl

July 12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

July 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

July 17 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

July 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

July 19 - Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

July 21 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott

July 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

July 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Glasslands

July 24 - Washington, DC @ DC9

July 25 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

July 26 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

July 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Czar Bar

July 31 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

Find out morehere.