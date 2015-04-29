The Tallest Man On Earth Announces 'Dark Bird Is Home' Album Stream —Listen Now!

While Kristian Matsson’s fourth album, Dark Bird Is Home, is his most expansive work to date, teeming with horns, strings, and even backing vocals, there is no doubt in the notion that this is The Tallest Man On Earth in his truest form.

Matsson’s heavy and honest lyrics intermingle with his melodic expansions, simultaneously demonstrating that growth comes with time.

Dark Bird Is Home is proof that there is much more for both the listener and Matsson himself to gain from The Tallest Man On Earth’s canon.

The album will be available to stream for two weeks leading into its May 12 release on Dead Oceans and The Tallest Man’s first ever full band tour. All dates are below.

Listen to the album here.

Watch the Dark Bird Is Home album trailer:

The Tallest Man On Earth Tour Dates:

Wed. May 13 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre *

Thu. May 14 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

Sat. May 16 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre *

Mon. May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Tue. May 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

Thu. May 21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

Fri. May 22 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

Tue. May 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

Wed. May 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Thu. May 28 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

Fri. May 29 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center *

Sun. May 31 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre – SOLD OUT *

Mon. June 1 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

Wed. June 3 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Scheessel, De @ Hurricane Festival

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Munich, DE @ Southside Festival

Tue. June 23 - London, UK @ Koko – SOLD OUT

Wed. June 24 - Antwerp, BE @ Openlucht Theater

Thu. June 25 - Paris, FR @ Divan Du Monde – SOLD OUT

Sun. June 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon – SOLD OUT

Mon. June 29 - Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon – SOLD OUT

Tue. June 30 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller – SOLD OUT

Thu. July 2 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik – SOLD OUT

Sat. June 27–Sat. July 4 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Fri. July 17-Sun. July19 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle

Fri. July 17 – Sat. July 18 - Eaux Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

Fri. July 31 – Sun. Aug. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Sat. Oct. 3 - Oslo, NO @ Opera House ^

Sun. Oct. 4 - Göteborg, SE @ Konserthuset ^

Mon. Oct. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus ^

Tue. Oct. 6 - Umea, SE @ Idun ^

Thu. Oct. 8 - Linköping, SE @ Crusell ^

Fri. Oct. 9 - Falun, SE @ Magasinet ^

Sat. Oct. 10 - Arhus, DK @ Voxhall ^

Mon. Oct. 12 - Cologne, DK @ E-Werk ^

Tue. Oct 13 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s ^

Wed. Oct. 14 - Vienna, AT @ Arena ^

Thu. Oct. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

Fri. Oct. 16 - Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus ^

Sat. Oct. 17 - Paris, FR @ La Cigal ^

Mon. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

Tue. Oct. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC ^

Wed. Oct. 21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

Fri. Oct. 23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 24 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr ^

Sun. Oct. 25 - Brussels, BE @ AB ^

Tue. Oct. 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

* with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

# with Hiss Golden Messenger

^ with Phil Cook

