Trampled By Turtles Share Live NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video

Trampled by Turtles’ has just shared a video from their NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert.

Of the performance NPR Music’s Bob Boilen praises “What immediately attracted me to Trampled by Turtles when I first saw the band was its speed, but the Minnesotans are about more than just blistering bluegrass. They also write beautiful, heartfelt folk-pop songs.”

Trampled by Turtles’ latest record Wild Animals was released this summer to critical acclaim. The album was produced by Alan Sparhawk, the lead singer-songwriter of Low and recorded in the legendary Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, MN (Nirvana, Andrew Bird, The Jayhawks).

Trampled by Turtles is touring throughout the U.S. and Europe this fall. Furthermore, the band is excited to reveal their first annual Festival Palomino launching September 20 at Canterbury Park just outside of Minneapolis. The band is curating the entire festival—confirmed performers include The Head and the Heart, Low, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Field Report, Apache Relay and Erik Koskinen. See below for full routing details.

Formed in Duluth, MN in 2003, Trampled by Turtles is Simonett, Tim Saxhaug (bass, vocals), Dave Carroll (banjo, vocals), Erik Berry and Ryan Young. Within the contained music scene of Duluth, the members of the band did their own time in punk and rock bands brandishing their electricity proudly before switching to acoustic instruments.

While they never set out to be a bluegrass band, Trampled by Turtles employs many of the same traditional techniques of the genre, but their differences in influences and attack make for their unique sound. After spending years refining their live show and building fans via word of mouth, they released their debut Palomino to little fanfare out of the gates. The story quickly built and eventually the record spent over a year straight on the Billboard Heatseakers Chart.

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES TOUR DATES

September 4 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

September 5 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts

September 6 Cincinnati, OH Ohio River Throwdown

September 7 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

September 9 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater

September 10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 11 Boston, MA House of Blues

September 12 New York, NY Terminal 5

September 13 Columbia, MD Route 29 Revue

September 14 Burlington, VT Grand Point North Music Festival

September 16 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

September 17 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

September 18 Des Moines, IA Simon Estes Amphitheater

September 20 Shakopee, MN Festival Palomino

September 27 Kansas City, KS Crossroads KC

September 28 Columbia, MO Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

October 16 Ozark, AR Harvest Music Festival

October 18 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market

October 19 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

October 20 Arcata, CA Humboldt State

October 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

October 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

October 25 Reno, NV Cargo

October 26 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Festival

November 10 Munich, DE Kranhalle

November 11 Berlin, DE Bang Bang Club

November 12 Hamburg, DE Prinzenbar

November 13 Köln, DE Luxor

November 14 The Hague, NL Crossing Border Festival

November 15 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie

November 16 Bristol, UK Thekla

November 17 Manchester, UK Gorilla

November 18 Glasgow, UK The Art School

November 19 Birmingham, UK The Institute

November 20 London, UK Scala

November 22 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso Noord

