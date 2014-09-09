Trampled By Turtles Share Live NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video

Trampled by Turtles’ has just shared a video from their NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert.
Of the performance NPR Music’s Bob Boilen praises “What immediately attracted me to Trampled by Turtles when I first saw the band was its speed, but the Minnesotans are about more than just blistering bluegrass. They also write beautiful, heartfelt folk-pop songs.”
Trampled by Turtles’ latest record Wild Animals was released this summer to critical acclaim. The album was produced by Alan Sparhawk, the lead singer-songwriter of Low and recorded in the legendary Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, MN (Nirvana, Andrew Bird, The Jayhawks).
Watch it here:
Trampled by Turtles is touring throughout the U.S. and Europe this fall. Furthermore, the band is excited to reveal their first annual Festival Palomino launching September 20 at Canterbury Park just outside of Minneapolis. The band is curating the entire festival—confirmed performers include The Head and the Heart, Low, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Field Report, Apache Relay and Erik Koskinen. See below for full routing details.
Formed in Duluth, MN in 2003, Trampled by Turtles is Simonett, Tim Saxhaug (bass, vocals), Dave Carroll (banjo, vocals), Erik Berry and Ryan Young. Within the contained music scene of Duluth, the members of the band did their own time in punk and rock bands brandishing their electricity proudly before switching to acoustic instruments.
While they never set out to be a bluegrass band, Trampled by Turtles employs many of the same traditional techniques of the genre, but their differences in influences and attack make for their unique sound. After spending years refining their live show and building fans via word of mouth, they released their debut Palomino to little fanfare out of the gates. The story quickly built and eventually the record spent over a year straight on the Billboard Heatseakers Chart.
- TRAMPLED BY TURTLES TOUR DATES
- September 4 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
- September 5 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts
- September 6 Cincinnati, OH Ohio River Throwdown
- September 7 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
- September 9 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater
- September 10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
- September 11 Boston, MA House of Blues
- September 12 New York, NY Terminal 5
- September 13 Columbia, MD Route 29 Revue
- September 14 Burlington, VT Grand Point North Music Festival
- September 16 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
- September 17 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- September 18 Des Moines, IA Simon Estes Amphitheater
- September 20 Shakopee, MN Festival Palomino
- September 27 Kansas City, KS Crossroads KC
- September 28 Columbia, MO Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
- October 16 Ozark, AR Harvest Music Festival
- October 18 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market
- October 19 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
- October 20 Arcata, CA Humboldt State
- October 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
- October 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
- October 25 Reno, NV Cargo
- October 26 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Festival
- November 10 Munich, DE Kranhalle
- November 11 Berlin, DE Bang Bang Club
- November 12 Hamburg, DE Prinzenbar
- November 13 Köln, DE Luxor
- November 14 The Hague, NL Crossing Border Festival
- November 15 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie
- November 16 Bristol, UK Thekla
- November 17 Manchester, UK Gorilla
- November 18 Glasgow, UK The Art School
- November 19 Birmingham, UK The Institute
- November 20 London, UK Scala
- November 22 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso Noord
Find out more at trampledbyturtles.com