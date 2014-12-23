Trixie Whitley Releases New Song Download as a Gift to Her Fans

NYC-based musician Trixie Whitley released a one-off track earlier today as a gift to her fans.

The track, "Someone to Color With" is now available on Trixie's website as a free download via Soundcloud for a limited time.

Trixie Whitley on releasing the track:

"Someone To Color With" was a little tune written in Mexico. It was mostly another exercise to completely surrender to my own subconsciousness while writing it. Hoping to leave room for a vast pallet of undiluted vulnerability and imagination to unfold, which I find two of the most underestimated powers we have...I can't express enough gratitude towards all who have been willing to share and support within these continuous journeys and I look forward to sharing the new record with you in 2015. Happy holidays to all, Joyeux Noel, Feliz Navidad."

Whitley has an extensive background in the arts, starting off as one of the youngest resident DJ's at raves and modern art museums. From there, she toured extensively with several acclaimed avant-garde performance and dance companies across Europe in her early teens and learned drums as her first instrument before moving into her work as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

In 2010, Whitley emerged as the lead vocalist of super-group Black Dub, formed by producer Daniel Lanois, releasing their full length self-titled album Black Dub that same year. Apart from being the lead singer in Black Dub, Whitely also played drums, guitar and keys in the band.

As a solo artist Whitley has released 3 EP's and a full-length album, Fourth Corner. She has graced the stages of renowned festivals such as Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Celebrate Brooklyn and has toured across North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Whitley is coming off a highly successful run of Fourth Corner, which was released in 2013 and received impressive acclaim, also reaching platinum status in Belgium. She is currently finishing her new record, and will be announcing details of its release and subsequent tour plans in early 2015.

More at http://www.trixiewhitley.com