Video: Exclusive Live Performance from Sean Sullivan

We recently had NYC musician Sean Sullivan stop by the Acoustic Nation studio for an exclusive interview and lesson.

Sullivan also delivered two great performances of his songs “Ready” and “American Jones.”

Almost completely different stylistically, the songs paint a good picture of Sullivan’s all-encompassing musicality.

On his latest disc Hereafter, he explores everything from bayou-blues, to vintage folk and traditional jazz.

Sullivan even enters reggae territory with a cover of Bob Marley’s “Waiting in Vain,” although his version is decidedly un-reggae.

Below, check out our exclusive performances of the bluesy “Ready” and jazz-tinged “American Jones.”

“Ready”

“American Jones”

Find out more about Sean Sullivan at http://seansongs.com.