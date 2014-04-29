Video Exclusive: The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson Plays Two New Solo Songs

While Rich Robinson might be known primarily for his work with The Black Crowes, his solo work is gaining much attention these days – and for good reason.

With two solo records under his belt already, his upcoming release The Ceaseless Sight represents the full maturation of Robinson as a songwriter, a vocalist, and a solo artist.

The album is slated for release June 3 via The End Records.

“I've always approached writing songs for an album as part of a larger work,” says Robinson. “This album as a whole is one piece and how it fits into my whole body of work is the other. My new record follows the path of my musical journey I've been on for 25 years.”

He continues, “I feel a strong connection to where I've been musically, but more importantly where I'm going."

Below, watch Robinson perform two cuts from The Ceaseless Sight live from the Acoustic Nation studio. Enjoy!

"One Road Hill"

"In Comes The Night"

Keep up with Rich Robinson at richrobinson.net.