Video Finds: Brushy One-String Plays "Chicken in the Corn" on a One-String Guitar

Ever try playing a guitar with just one string on it? Me neither!

But for Brushy One-String, it's an every day occurrence. Brushy who? you may ask.

Yeah, I didn't know who he was either until a friend clued me into his exuberant performance on this limited instrument.

Discovered in Jamaica by filmmaker Luciano Blotta as he was filming for his award-winning documentary, "Rise Up," Brushy One-String stuck in Biotta's mind. So much so that he came back to Jamaica and took on the role to represent Brushy and help him further his career.

Born Andrew Chin, Brushy is the son of a musical family who despite his challenging life had a seemingly innate ability to inspire and move even casual listeners—including millions of people who have watched and shared Brushy’s videos on YouTube.

He released his first studio album, Destiny on April 30, 2013.

Why one string? Apparently it came to him in a dream, in which he was told to play a one-string guitar. He took it to heart and the rest, as they say, is history. He incorporates some pretty awesome tapping too.

Here's "Chicken in the Corn" performed by Brushy with, of course, one string.

Find out what's up with Brush One-string at brushyonestring.com