Video Finds: Eric Clapton's Acoustic "Change The World"

Here’s a live acoustic video of Clapton’s classic “Change The World,” as he jams out with full band.

"Change the World" was written by Tommy Sims, Gordon Kennedy and Wayne Kirkpatrick and was recorded by Eric Clapton with backing vocals by Babyface for the soundtrack of the 1996 film Phenomenon.

The song won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year (for the songwriters), as well as Best Male Pop Vocal performance.

“Change the World” has been covered by Wynnona Judd, saxophonist Alto Reed, British theatre icon Elaine Paige and more.

Clapton’s version is best known in its acoustic form. Here’s a live recording with Nathan East on acoustic bass as well.

Find out what Clapton's up to now at http://www.ericclapton.com/